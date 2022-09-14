Penn State Football Commits in Action: Ejani Shakir Has a Big Night & More

With James Franklin and Taylor Stubblefield in attendance, wide receiver Ejani Shakir had big night for Winslow Township (NJ) in a 35-21 loss. Despite the loss, Shakir hauled in 12 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive ned Jameial Lyons recorded two tackles and a tackle for a less as he helped lead Roman Catholic to a 3-0 record with a 31-0 victory over West Catholic. Tight end Joey Schlaffer and Exeter Township also improved to 3-0 via a shutout victory (35-0) this past weekend. Schaffer had two carries for 28 yards, to go with three receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive linemen J’Ven Williams and Anthony Donkoh were successful in helping lead their team’s victory this past weekend. You can checkout the highlights for both below.

Even though the McDowell Trojans came up short against North Allegheny, offensive line commit Cooper Cousins helped pave the way for nearly 250 yards rushing. You can checkout his highlights below.

Florida defensive back commits and teammates Conrad Hussey and King Mack helped lead national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas to a 3-0 record with a 42-14 victory over Cocoa High School. Hussey had eight tackles on the night while Mack had six and a pass breakup.