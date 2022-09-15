Roundup: Penn State Women’s Volleyball Off to Best Start Since 2017

Wasn’t the early fall of 2017 a wonderful time?

You might remember that Penn State’s football team was the defending Big Ten champion and ranked high in polls to open the season. It was also the last time that Penn State’s volleyball team started 8-0 until this year.

The now No. 11 Nittany Lions won a pair of five-set matches last weekend against Stanford and Oregon in Minneapolis.

At 8-0, Penn State hosts its own classic this weekend where they will play three non-conference matches. After that, it’s a full slate of conference play where first-year coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley’s team will be challenged night in and night out.

A pair of Nittany Lions earned Big Ten honors because of their performances last week. Kashauna Williams was named co-player of the week by the conference, while Allie Holland took home the defensive player of the week.

Words seem appropriate after two 5-set dubs. #WeAre

⚪️ pic.twitter.com/U097D28MJL — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 11, 2022

Movin’ On Up

Penn State’s field hockey team is up to No. 6 in the NFHCA Poll ahead of a pair of weekend matches in Michigan.

On Friday, the 4-1 Nittany Lions will open Big Ten play against No. 7 Michigan. A day later, Penn State will play Cornell in a non-conference game in Ann Arbor.

Last week, Penn State won a pair of games against ranked teams, rallying for a 2-1 win against No. 12 St. Joe’s. A day later, Penn State knocked off No. 24 Delaware by a 4-2 score.

Also, I hope you celebrated National Field Hockey day earlier this week.

Today we are celebrating National Field Hockey Day!



Our favorite thing about field hockey is…#WeAre pic.twitter.com/Q709diivCS — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 14, 2022

Movin’ On Up Part 2

Also rising in the rankings heading into Big Ten play is Penn State’s womens soccer team.

The women are 5-1-1 on the season coming off a win against Liberty. They open Big Ten play this weekend when they travel to Bloomington to play Indiana. The Lions are back home on Thursday, Sept. 22 against Rutgers in a game that will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Clearly, Penn State has enjoyed its time off and vibes are good at practice.

Picked to win

Penn State’s womens hockey team was tabbed to win the College Hockey Association in a preseason coaches poll. Penn State received four first-place votes.

The Lions were also picked No. 14 in the USCHO.com national preseason poll, the only CHA team to make the national rankings.