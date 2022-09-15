 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The B1G Preview and Degenerate Challenge: The East Remains Undefeated

The Big Ten West is a debacle, and the East is still undefeated heading into week 3 action.

By misdreavus79
Michigan State’s Elijah Collins runs for a gain against Akron during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 came and went, and taught us a lot of the possible pecking order in the Big Ten this season. The Big Ten West has one undefeated team remaining in the Minnesota Golden Gophers, while every team in the East remains undefeated through week 2.

The challenges ratchet up a notch, as several teams go on the road to face Power 5 competition, including our very own Penn State Nittany Lions. By the end of week three, every Big Ten team except Michigan and Maryland would have played at least one Power 5 opponent. In the case of the Terps, they play a pretty good SMU squad this weekend, so be on alert for fireworks on that one.

The Games

Saturday

UConn Huskies (1-2) at No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (2-0)

12:00 PM Eastern, ABC
Michigan -47.5

Michigan’s feast on the dregs of college football continues, as they face the Huskies in their last non-conference game. UConn is not the disaster that it was last season, but former Nittany Lion TaQuan Roberson, the guy who earned the quarterback job in the offseason, is out for the year with a torn ACL.

Michigan will get their points, but I don’t expect them to cover 47 and a half. They didn’t against Hawai’i, and UConn, for as bad as they’ve been, is not Hawai’i bad.

Should you Watch? No. There are much better games on this time slot.
Prediction: Michigan 45, UConn 7

No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2)

12:00 PM Eastern, Fox
Oklahoma -11

Nebraska is going through a lot right now, and it wants you to respect its privacy in this time of need. Oklahoma, on the other hand, struggled with Kent State for a half before they turned the jets on in the second. If the Sooners have as sluggish of a first half as they did against the Golden Flashes, Nebraska will only lose by a single score!

Should you watch? Yes. This will likely be a good game, as it was last season.
Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Nebraska 34

Southern Illinois Salukis (0-2) at Northwestern Wildcats (1-1)

12:00 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Line TBD

Another game without a line due to FBS/FCS shenanigans, Northwestern will look to bounce back in this one against Southern Illinois. The Salukis are not that good, but the Wildcats have proven they can throw any game if you give them enough opportunity. Besides, it wouldn’t be Even Year Northwestern if they didn’t lose all their non-conference games en route to a Big Ten West title.

Should you watch? No.
Prediction: Northwestern 28, Southern Illinois 7

Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) at Syracuse Orange (2-0)

12:00 PM Eastern, ESPN2
Syracuse -1.5

Syracuse has rolled in their previous two games, one of which was against aforementioned UConn. The other, Louisville, just got done beating UCF on the road. What to make of this Syracuse team is anyone’s guess, but if one thing is certain, is that points will be aplenty.

Should you watch? If Nebraska/Oklahoma turns out to be a snoozer, this one will do!
Prediction: Purdue 45, Syracuse 42

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) at Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

12:00 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Indiana -6.5

Indiana looked atrocious at some points last week against Idaho, but a thunderstorm delayed that game by over an hour, and when it did start, the wet field made things difficult.

No such thing is expected this Saturday, other than Western Kentucky flinging the ball all over the field. These teams met last season and put a barn burner on our TVs, so it would be pretty nice if they did it again.

Should you watch? If you like points, and Purdue/Syracuse is out of hand, this is your game.
Prediction: Indiana 38, Western Kentucky 35

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) at Temple Owls (1-1)

2:00 PM Eastern, ESPN+
Rutgers -17.5

This is Rutgers’ second non-conference road game of the season, which should be plenty of practice for the Big Ten slate. Temple isn’t much to write home about, but I don’t know that the Scarlet Knights can cover 17.5 on the road.

Should you watch? No.
Prediction: Rutgers 33, Temple 20

No. 22 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) at Auburn Tigers (2-0)

3:30 PM Eastern, CBS
PSU -3

Penn State has five road games this year. This is the second of the bunch. After this one, the toughest remaining road game will be at Michigan. That bodes well for a Nittany Lions squad looking to finish the season strong in 2022.

On the one hand, Auburn will be pumped to pay the Lions back for last season’s thriller in Happy Valley. On the other, the Tigers’ quarterback situation is not particularly great. The Lions won’t be able to outright stop the Auburn run game, but if Penn State can contain the ground attack, they should be able to pull this one out.

Should you watch? You wouldn’t be reading this if you didn’t plan to watch the game.
Prediction: Penn State 56, Auburn 17

Colorado Buffaloes (0-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

3:30 PM Eastern, ESPN2
Minnesota 27.5

The Gophers ran all over Colorado last season, to the tune of a 30-0 drubbing. I don’t know that they’ll shut out the Buffaloes two seasons in a row, and I don’t know that the Gophers will score at will against a Power 5 opponent, even if that opponent happens to be winless Colorado.

Should you watch? No, you’re busy.
Prediction: Minnesota 38, Colorado 17

New Mexico State Aggies (0-3) at Wisconsin Badgers (1-1)

3:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Wisconsin -37

Jerry Kill must have really had the itch to coach again, having taken one of the worst jobs in the country. He also must be gunning for an invite to the Big ten, as this is their second game against the conference in three weeks.

Wisconsin likes to beat up on bad teams, so don’t expect this to be close at any point other than kickoff.

Should you watch? No. You’re busy.
Prediction: Wisconsin 44, New Mexico State 3

Toledo Rockets (2-0) at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)

7:00 PM Eastern, Fox
Ohio State -32

The Buckeyes have yet to cover a spread this season, and this won’t be the game they start.

Should you watch? If the Penn State game is over by then, sure!
Prediction: Ohio State 55, Toledo 21

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) at Washington Huskies

7:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Washington -3.5

Will you look at that! A Big Ten team is an underdog as it goes West to face a [for the time being] Pac-12 opponent! I don’t know how much Mel Tucker subscribes to the “disrespect” mantra, but if this were a Mark Dantonio team, being an underdog as the 11th-ranked team in the nation, agains an unranked foe, is just the kind of bulletin board material that provides a full season’s worth of chips for one’s shoulder.

The last time Michigan State faced a healthy Michael Penix Jr., it did not go well for them. Now at Washington, we will see if the Spartan defense has been feasting on cupcakes, or if they actually are improved over a year ago. If not, Penix will have no trouble penetrating the Spartans.

Should you watch? Yes.
Prediction: Michigan State 24, Washington 21

Nevada Wolfpack (2-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-1)

7:30 PM Eastern, B1G Network
Iowa -23

Look, I do not care that Nevada’s defense is atrocious. However set this line at 23 must be smoking the good stuff. It’s not that I don’t think Iowa doesn’t have the ability to get it together against the Wolfpack. After all, this is likely the worst team on their schedule. My problem is that, for a team that has yet to score more than 7 points in a game this season, asking them to score at least 24, while allowing none, is just too all an order.

Let’s shoot for a 50% completion rate from Spencer Petras and go from there, shall we?

Should you watch? If you like train wrecks, and somehow are not interested in fun, sure!
Prediction: Iowa 11, Nevada 7

SMU Mustangs (2-0) at Maryland Terrapins (2-0)

7:30 PM Eastern, FS1
Maryland -2.5

Is it me, or is SMU the quietest 2-0 team in the country? If Purdue/Syracuse figures to be a shootout, this is going to be a full display of fireworks! Both teams have scored at least 30 points a game, but Maryland has a road game under its belt, while SMU does not.

Should you watch? Might be fun.
Prediction: Maryland 38, SMU 34

BYE: Illinois Fighting Illini

The Picks

Picks Table

Writer Straight Up Against The Spread Score (road team) Score (home team)
Writer Straight Up Against The Spread Score (road team) Score (home team)
Penn State (-3) at Auburn
Bennett Auburn Auburn Shhh! Shhh!
Clay Penn State Penn State 27 20
Eli Penn State Penn State 56 17
Jared Penn State Penn State 28 23
Marty Auburn Auburn Shhh! Shhh!
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Colorado at Minnesota (-28)
Bennett Minnesota Colorado 13 34
Clay Minnesota Colorado 13 38
Eli Minnesota Colorado 17 38
Jared Minnesota Colorado 21 41
Marty Minnesota Minnesota 6 35
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Michigan State at Washington (-3.5)
Bennett Michigan State Michigan State 24 16
Clay Michigan State Michigan State 27 23
Eli Michigan State Michigan State 24 21
Jared Michigan State Michigan State 28 27
Marty Michigan State Michigan State 21 17
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Oklahoma (-11) at Nebraska
Bennett Oklahoma Nebraska 28 24
Clay Oklahoma Oklahoma 38 17
Eli Oklahoma Nebraska 38 34
Jared Oklahoma Nebraska 27 20
Marty Oklahoma Oklahoma 31 17
Dylan
Tim
Lando
UConn at Michigan (-47.5)
Bennett Michigan Michigan 7 59
Clay Michigan Connecticut 10 52
Eli Michigan Connecticut 7 45
Jared Michigan Michigan 7 56
Marty Michigan Connecticut 10 45
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Nevada at Iowa (-23)
Bennett Iowa Nevada 7 27
Clay Iowa Nevada 10 30
Eli Iowa Nevada 7 11
Jared Iowa Nevada 7 20
Marty Iowa Nevada 9 12
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Southern Illinois at Northwestern (no line)
Bennett Northwestern Northwestern 13 29
Clay Northwestern Northwestern 10 37
Eli Northwestern Northwestern 7 28
Jared Northwestern Northwestern 13 31
Marty Northwestern Northwestern 13 23
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Purdue at Syracuse (-1.5)
Bennett Purdue Purdue 34 28
Clay Purdue Purdue 37 34
Eli Purdue Purdue 45 42
Jared Purdue Purdue 31 28
Marty Purdue Purdue 30 24
Dylan
Tim
Lando
New Mexico State at Wisconsin (-37.5)
Bennett Wisconsin New Mexico State 13 38
Clay Wisconsin Wisconsin 10 52
Eli Wisconsin New Mexico State 3 44
Jared Wisconsin New Mexico State 14 38
Marty Wisconsin New Mexico State 10 30
Dylan
Tim
Lando
SMU at Maryland (-3)
Bennett Maryland Maryland 24 38
Clay Maryland Maryland 31 37
Eli Maryland Maryland 34 38
Jared SMU SMU 42 37
Marty Maryland Maryland 28 38
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Toledo at Ohio State (-32)
Bennett Ohio State Ohio State 14 55
Clay Ohio State Ohio State 7 56
Eli Ohio State Toledo 21 55
Jared Ohio State Ohio State 13 49
Marty Ohio State Ohio State 14 48
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Rutgers (-17.5) at Temple
Bennett Rutgers Rutgers 38 14
Clay Rutgers Rutgers 34 13
Eli Rutgers Temple 33 20
Jared Rutgers Temple 28 14
Marty Rutgers Temple 31 14
Dylan
Tim
Lando
Western Kentucky at Indiana (-6.5)
Bennett Indiana Indiana 24 34
Clay Western Kentucky Western Kentucky 28 24
Eli Indiana Western Kentucky 35 38
Jared Indiana Western Kentucky 34 35
Marty Indiana Indiana 21 28
Dylan Rutgers Rutgers 7 30
Tim Rutgers Rutgers 7 38
Lando Rutgers Rutgers 7 34
Picks for each Big Ten game ordered by game and picker. Eli Moreta-Feliz, Black Shoe Diaries

