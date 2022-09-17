Early Morning Open Thread and How to Watch Penn State vs. Auburn

Welcome to week three! As I’m sure you are well aware, Penn State will be playing in SEC Country, as the Nittany Lions are set to battle with the Auburn Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (get used to it, as CBS will be home for the Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten before too long).

If you’d like to plan the remainder of your idea, here are some other games to watch before and after the Penn State-Auburn showdown.

Here are the important details for this afternoon, originally found in our weekly game preview.

Penn State (2-0) vs. Auburn (2-0)

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m., Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

The Betting Line: Penn State -3 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: CBS, 3:30 p.m. - Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Weather: A hot and sunny day with highs in the upper-80s.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 69-34, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 93-49, 12th Year

VS. AUBURN: 1-0

Bryan Harsin:

AUBURN RECORD: 8-7, 2nd Year

OVERALL RECORD: 84-31, 9th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 0-1

FUN FACTS

This game will give Penn State a winning or losing record against SEC teams, with the all-time record deadlocked 24-24...Saturday will mark the 62nd anniversary of the first game played in Beaver Stadium, a 20-0 triumph against Boston University in 1960...Penn State is 8-1 all-time on games played on September 17, with the one loss coming at the hands of Iowa in 1983...James Franklin has won 69 games as head coach at Penn State...Penn State is 2-1 all-time against Auburn, with two of those games occurring in bowl games (Penn State won the 1996 Outback Bowl in a downpour, 43-14, while Auburn retuned the favor with a 13-9 victory in the 2002 Citrus Bowl.

WE ARE...