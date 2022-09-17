 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Penn State 41, Auburn 12: What Twitter Had to Say

What did Twitter have to say during Penn State’s big win at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon?

By Marty Leap
/ new
NCAA Football: Penn State at Auburn John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It did not take long for linebacker Curtis Jacobs to start to make an impact on Saturday afternoon. On Auburn’s opening possession, one set up with good field position after Penn State failed to convert a 4th and short near midfield, Jacobs picked up a big sack on third and goal to force a Tigers field goal.

Jacobs went on to have one of the best games of his Nittany Lions career.

With Penn State leading 7-3, the Nittany Lion defense came up with another big play. This play happened as the first quarter clock expired and Auburn quarterback TJ Finley was hit by Jaylen Reed and intercepted by Zakee Wheatley.

Wheatley, who was the team’s takeaway king in both spring ball and fall camp, now has an interception and a forced fumble through the team’s first three games of the season.

Leading 7-6, Penn State got creative on offensive. KeAndre Lambert-Smith turned into the quarterback and Sean Clifford the wide receiver on a tick play to set up first and goal for Penn State.

This trick play led to Kaytron Allen’s first career touchdown run. Fatman’s touchdown run gave the Nittany Lions a 14-6 lead.

This was the start of a big game for Allen. The true freshman finished the game with nine carries for 52 yards and his first two career touchdowns. This came out to a solid 5.8 yards per carry.

There were multiple players who had huge days for the Penn State defense. In addition to Jacobs, defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac were living in the Auburn backfield and giving the Tiger offense fits. It was also a bit of a coming out party for true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

Carter finished the game with a team high six tackles, including a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup, and his first career sack. Isaac had three tackles, all of them being for a loss, and a sack, while Chop had a TFL and a sack. For Chop and Isaac, they lived in the Auburn backfield all game long and constantly made both TJ Finley and Robby Ashford uncomfortable.

Speaking of coming out parties, Nick Singleton has officially introduced himself to the college football world.

Singleton finished the game with 124 yards rushing, giving him back-to-back, 100 yard games. This including a pair of long runs, one of which was a 54-yard touchdown run. Singleton has emerged as a superstar in college football.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...