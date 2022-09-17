Penn State 41, Auburn 12: What Twitter Had to Say

It did not take long for linebacker Curtis Jacobs to start to make an impact on Saturday afternoon. On Auburn’s opening possession, one set up with good field position after Penn State failed to convert a 4th and short near midfield, Jacobs picked up a big sack on third and goal to force a Tigers field goal.

Huge sack by Curtis Jacobs to hold Auburn to just a field goal after it got the ball at midfield.



It’s Jacobs first sack of the season — Alex Rocco (@AlexRocco13_) September 17, 2022

CURTIS JACOBS SACK‼️

HUGE 3rd down stop!! #WeAre — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) September 17, 2022

Curtis Jacobs with the SACK



That’s Penn State’s first sack by a member of the front seven this season. https://t.co/85QItfeFUk — Zach Donaldson (@zachdonaldson_) September 17, 2022

SACKKKK!! Curtis Jacobs takes down Finley!! #PennStateDefense — Girls Club (@girlsclubsports) September 17, 2022

What a pass rush by Curtis Jacobs. Great dip, great speed, great form tackle — Andrew Buckman (@buckmansports) September 17, 2022

Curtis Jacobs comes up with a huge QB sack. Down he goes! #WeAre #LBU — Rich Turner 7️⃣9️⃣ (@RichTurner79) September 17, 2022

BIG TIME sack by Curtis Jacobs forces an Auburn field goal. 3-0 Tigers — Jordan Tracy (@JordanTracyTV) September 17, 2022

Jacobs went on to have one of the best games of his Nittany Lions career.

With Penn State leading 7-3, the Nittany Lion defense came up with another big play. This play happened as the first quarter clock expired and Auburn quarterback TJ Finley was hit by Jaylen Reed and intercepted by Zakee Wheatley.

ZAKEE WHEATLEY — (@TheGOATFollower) September 17, 2022

ZAKEE WHEATLEY THE TAKEAWAY KING — No Names All Game (@nonamesallgame) September 17, 2022

Some would say Zakee Wheatley has a nose for the football. — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) September 17, 2022

JAYLEN REED!!! ZAKEE WHEATLEY!!!! — Marty (@msj41817) September 17, 2022

Zakee “Turnover King” Wheatley with the pick. Great job by Jaylen Reed getting after Finley to force a poor throw — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) September 17, 2022

TAKEOVER KING ZAKEE WHEATLEY — PSU News and Notes (@psufball107k) September 17, 2022

ZAKEE WHEATLEY HOLY — #1 danhwa fan (@chaew6n) September 17, 2022

Wheatley, who was the team’s takeaway king in both spring ball and fall camp, now has an interception and a forced fumble through the team’s first three games of the season.

Leading 7-6, Penn State got creative on offensive. KeAndre Lambert-Smith turned into the quarterback and Sean Clifford the wide receiver on a tick play to set up first and goal for Penn State.

Offensive weapon Sean Clifford pic.twitter.com/mUNPYOYpUQ — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) September 17, 2022

Sean Clifford, wide receiver — Tanner Spearman (@tannerspearman) September 17, 2022

Sean Clifford got a big ol convoy, o what a beautiful sight — Yam Bag Yahtzee (@turnerwingo) September 17, 2022

Sean Clifford, WR1. — nate (@jaIensquirts) September 17, 2022

Sean Clifford is playing BALL today, folks. #PSUvsAUB — Evan Smith (@SportsNTheatre) September 17, 2022

Sean Clifford. YAC god. — Nick Mess (@Nickmess4) September 17, 2022

This trick play led to Kaytron Allen’s first career touchdown run. Fatman’s touchdown run gave the Nittany Lions a 14-6 lead.

TOUCHDOWN KAYTRON ALLEN!! VA REPRESENT. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) September 17, 2022

@kaytron_allen is a gift from the gods — Steady Eddie (@eanthonycimasko) September 17, 2022

My young Bull fat man just scored let’s go @kaytron_allen 757 — El Griffo (@bigtymegriff) September 17, 2022

What a read on the cutback by Kaytron Allen! — Chris (@cgrunthaner) September 17, 2022

Can’t say this enough - HUGE run by Kaytron Allen ‼️ — FOX (@jfox2088) September 17, 2022

That’s great vision from Kaytron Allen right there to walk in for the Touchdown!!! #WeAre ⚪️ — Blue and White (@BlueWhiteSports) September 17, 2022

Kaytron Allen’s vision is impressive. — storiesinthesoil (@jhoover9787) September 17, 2022

This was the start of a big game for Allen. The true freshman finished the game with nine carries for 52 yards and his first two career touchdowns. This came out to a solid 5.8 yards per carry.

There were multiple players who had huge days for the Penn State defense. In addition to Jacobs, defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac were living in the Auburn backfield and giving the Tiger offense fits. It was also a bit of a coming out party for true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.

Chop Robinson!!! — Charlie (@ckuster15) September 17, 2022

Chop Robinson is insane!!!! — Mr_Mayhem13 (@ArtisticMayhem1) September 17, 2022

so glad chop robinson came to penn state — The Penn State Troll (@ThePSUTroll) September 17, 2022

Chop Robinson... What. A. Pickup. — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) September 17, 2022

Chop Robinson comes up big once again, we go to half Penn State 14, Auburn 6 — Andre Monroe (@amonroe_) September 17, 2022

SACK CHOP ROBINSON!! — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) September 17, 2022

Remember when Chop Robinson played for Maryland — Caroline (@_supcaroline) September 17, 2022

Adisa Isaac SACK! — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) September 17, 2022

Adisa Isaac rocks Robby Ashford. — Joe Smeltzer (@joesmeltzer775) September 17, 2022

Down he goes! Adisa Isaac with the QB sack. #weAre — Rich Turner 7️⃣9️⃣ (@RichTurner79) September 17, 2022

Adisa Isaac sacks Finley at the 10! Auburn goes three and out to start the half — The Penn State 365 Podcast (@PSUFB365) September 17, 2022

Adisa Isaac is so good at football. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) September 17, 2022

Adisa Isaac is hungry. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter is awesome. This guy is going to be a superstar — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) September 17, 2022

Oh my god Abdul Carter — Greg (@GMZ5034) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter is going to be a star. — Jeremy Johnson (@JeremyO_Johnson) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter MY MAN — Josh Reinhart (@Josh_Reinhart) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter is a bad man — Manny Diaz, MPH (@L1ttleNeros) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter is him — Charlie (@ckuster15) September 17, 2022

FUMBLE!! Abdul Carter making #11 proud!! Huge play by a big time play maker. — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter with the forced fumble. Let’s get some more points before half boys! #WeAre — The_Dorito_Bandit (@a_redding7) September 17, 2022

Abdul-Carter is becoming a monster. Let’s get the double up before the half. #PennState — Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter gonna be special — Sam (@sam_ellis15) September 17, 2022

Abdul Carter is going to be special #WeAre — Steve A (@stevena26) September 17, 2022

Carter finished the game with a team high six tackles, including a tackle for a loss, a pass breakup, and his first career sack. Isaac had three tackles, all of them being for a loss, and a sack, while Chop had a TFL and a sack. For Chop and Isaac, they lived in the Auburn backfield all game long and constantly made both TJ Finley and Robby Ashford uncomfortable.

Speaking of coming out parties, Nick Singleton has officially introduced himself to the college football world.

Nick singleton special!!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 17, 2022

Nick Singleton is him — (@DeVontaHeisman6) September 17, 2022

That SEC speed did a great job against Pa’s own Nick Singleton — Justin Campbell (@jcamelback) September 17, 2022

Nick Singleton again!!!! — David Ishler (@dishler81) September 17, 2022

Nick Singleton gives me Saquon vibes with his burst & speed — Bill (@AlexBillingsle1) September 17, 2022

Nick Singleton man — Geoff Rushton (@GeoffRushton) September 17, 2022

Nick Singleton for Heisman there I said it! #PSUvsAUB #big10 — Aaron Frederick (@Fredstick11) September 17, 2022

Nick Singleton This is fun!!! #WeAre — Sneaky Athletic (@FirstSam17) September 17, 2022

NICK SINGLETON. THATS MY GOAT. — Charles Buzeleski (@cabuzeleski) September 17, 2022

nick singleton future heisman winner — (@PrettyyFIacko) September 17, 2022

#PennState has a freaking stud in Nick Singleton. The kid is a big play waiting to happen. And a finisher on runs. The Nittany Lions are a lot scarier opponent when they can run the ball effectively. — Josh Knegendorf (@joshk70) September 17, 2022

Nick Singleton is #good — Fitzgerald to Yellowstone (@RecchiToHell) September 17, 2022

Singleton finished the game with 124 yards rushing, giving him back-to-back, 100 yard games. This including a pair of long runs, one of which was a 54-yard touchdown run. Singleton has emerged as a superstar in college football.