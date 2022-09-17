Three Takeaways From No. 22 Penn State’s 41-12 Win At Auburn

The Penn State Nittany Lions went on the road for the second time in three games, and dominated the Auburn Tigers from start to finish. Auburn took an early 3-0 lead, but it was all Lions from there on out. Here are your takeaways.

1. Road warriors

When the schedule was set, the two games everyone circled on their calendars were the road opener at Purdue, and the third game of the season against Auburn,a s they could define what kind of year the Nittany Lions could have. Plenty of folks seriously believed the Lions could lose one, if not both of these. Well, here we are, and without looking too far ahead, Penn State could find itself 5-0 once more before the meat of their schedule sets in.

2. They can run run

The talk was that over 200 yards against Ohio is good and all, but they needed to do it against a real team. 245 yards on the ground, on the road, against an SEC team. That’s pretty real.

3. A new fan was made

I have long believed in not indoctrinating my kids to be fans of Penn State. Today, one of my children chose to watch the game with me, and had plenty of fun! After that, I asked him if he was a Penn State fan now. He said yes!