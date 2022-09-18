Penn State Climbs to 14th in AP, 15th in Coaches Poll Following Auburn Victory

After Penn State’s third straight victory, this one a 41-12 thrashing of Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Nittany Lions rose eight spots in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

The Associated Press placed the Blue and White 14th, giving Penn State the second-biggest jump in the poll next to Oregon, who climbed 10 spots to 15th. The Nittany Lions are just 18 points behind 13th-ranked Utah.

College football coaches ranked Penn State 15th, rising from 23rd last week. Surprisingly, there is a sizable gap in this poll between the Nittany Lions and the 14th-ranked Utes. Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State remain the only other teams in the rankings, with Penn State third among the four conference teams. The Spartans fell nine spots to No. 21 in the Coaches after their loss to Washington, while Ohio State and Michigan remain unchanged at third and fourth, respectively.