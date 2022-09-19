Penn State Opens as Heavy Favorite in Final Non-Conference Game

There isn’t a letdown expected for Penn State from the oddsmakers, as the Nittany Lions open up as a 26-point favorite for Saturday’s home game against Central Michigan. It will be the final non-conference game of the year for the Nittany Lions, as they will resume Big Ten play on Oct. 1 when Northwester comes to Happy Valley for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Central Michigan enters week four with a 1-2 record. They were unable to pull off an upset against Oklahoma State in week one despite putting up 44 points, ultimately falling 58-44. They fell to 0-2 with a home loss to South Alabama in week two, before finally getting into the win column with a 41-0 thumping of Bucknell on Saturday.

Penn State and Central Michigan kicks off at noon on BTN, Saturday, Sept. 24.

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)