Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 2

Jahan also scored again, by the way.

By LndoBSD
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda (PUP), Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Jahan Dotson had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown:
  • Mike Gesicki had four catches for 41 yards and a nice touchdown grab for the Dolphins:
  • Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers:
  • Micah Parsons had four tackles, including two sacks, for the Cowboys:
  • Jaquan Brisker had 10 tackles for the Bears.

Others:

  • Carl Nassib recovered a fumble for the Bucs.
  • Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 80 yards and three receptions for six yards for the Eagles.
  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 21 carries for 72 yards and three catches for 16 yards.
  • Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
  • Kevin Givens had four tackles, including three tackles for loss, for the 49ers.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 43.6 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had four tackles for the Falcons.
  • Odafe Oweh had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Ravens.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
  • Nick Scott had three tackles for the Rams.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 40.5 yards on two punts for the Ravens.
  • Robbie Gould made five of his six kicks, including two field goals, for the 49ers.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • DaQuan Jones had one tackle for the Bills.

