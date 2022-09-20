Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 2

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda (PUP), Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Pat Freiermuth
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Jahan Dotson had four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown for the Commanders:
Jahan Dotson has a knack for the end zone. #HTTC— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
: #WASvsDET on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/pruM2DzLrP pic.twitter.com/4kGfnSEnif
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown:
A-ROB. #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
: #ATLvsLAR on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bM69Jy3G4O pic.twitter.com/bQH9rxkRMh
- Mike Gesicki had four catches for 41 yards and a nice touchdown grab for the Dolphins:
Mike Gesicki goin' UP! @mikegesicki— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
: #MIAvsBAL on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LqzAxQaA7Q pic.twitter.com/O7PgKEht0Z
- Pat Freiermuth had four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown for the Steelers:
Trubisky to Freiermuth for SIX.— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
: #NEvsPIT on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/63C0YRqyqR pic.twitter.com/qejDYvBix0
- Micah Parsons had four tackles, including two sacks, for the Cowboys:
Another two-sack game for @MicahhParsons11— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
: #CINvsDAL on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AyfpfGIkql pic.twitter.com/5SD97dLmsw
- Jaquan Brisker had 10 tackles for the Bears.
Others:
- Carl Nassib recovered a fumble for the Bucs.
- Miles Sanders had 17 carries for 80 yards and three receptions for six yards for the Eagles.
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 21 carries for 72 yards and three catches for 16 yards.
- Adrian Amos had five tackles for the Packers.
- Kevin Givens had four tackles, including three tackles for loss, for the 49ers.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 43.6 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Arnold Ebiketie had four tackles for the Falcons.
- Odafe Oweh had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Ravens.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had three tackles for the Panthers.
- Nick Scott had three tackles for the Rams.
- Jordan Stout averaged 40.5 yards on two punts for the Ravens.
- Robbie Gould made five of his six kicks, including two field goals, for the 49ers.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
- DaQuan Jones had one tackle for the Bills.
Loading comments...