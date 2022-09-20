Choose Your Own MVP: Penn State vs. Auburn

Everything came together as Penn State raced past the Auburn Tigers on a beautiful afternoon of football. There were too many fantastic performances to settle on just one, so this week we’re doing something different and spreading the love. Let us know your pick for MVP and who you would also include:

RB Nick Singleton

We’ve been hearing it for too long. Penn State can’t produce explosive plays. They can’t be relied upon to pick up a yard or two when needed. They couldn’t even put up 100 yards on a poor defense. For the second straight week, Singleton helped turn the page. His explosiveness allowed Penn State to pull ahead for good, running past several Auburn defenders along the way. He led the way on the ground with 124 yards and two touchdowns - on just 10 carries.

RB Kaytron Allen

Allen and an improved offensive line have helped Penn State fans forget about the atrocious short-yardage game the past two years. Allen can beat down a defense with his physical style, and has proven to be a much-needed breath of fresh air near the goal line. He finished with 52 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.

QB Sean Clifford

Clifford set the tone by absorbing a devastating hit, bouncing back up, and leading the offense on a day where the Nittany Lions ended up bullying the Tigers. Clifford completed 74 percent of his passes and didn’t commit any turnovers, while also having a key touchdown run to get Penn State its first points of the day.

S Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown spent the afternoon flying around the field, having a hand in just about every one of the many game-changing plays produced by the defense. Brown was named Big Ten Defenive Player of the Week for the second time in his career, with five tackles, a strip-sack and a key interception and 27-yard return to help the Nittany Lions cement the game.

LB Abdul Carter

Carter put on an absolute show in what amounted to just his second game out of high school. Like Brown, Carter was impossible to miss as he kept finding a way to produce momentum-shifting plays to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard. The true freshman tied for a team-high six tackled, a sack, a pass defelction that has already been described as “Mutombo-esque,” and a crucial forced fumble late in the first half to swing momentum to the Nittany Lions.

DE Chop Robinson

Robinson has made it clear at this point - he will be a problem for everyone moving forward. Officially, Robinson was credited with a sack, forced fumble and quarterback hurry, and was involved just about every time Auburn dropped back to pass.

TE Brenton Strange

Strange must have had an extremely productive offeason as he looks like a different player in 2022. He’s become a much bigger part of the passing game, and his ability to pick up yards after the catch has added a valuable wrinkle to the offense. He caught six passes for 80 yards on Saturday, leading the team in both categories.

DE Adissa Isaac

Isaac seemed to return to form after missing his would-be breakout season in 2021. He was involved in plays in the backfield all day, finishing leading the team with three TFLs and three quarterback hurries, with one sack.

K Jake Pinegar

Pinegar answered some questions by drilling a 48-yard attempt in the third quarter to give Penn State some breathing room. He also connected on a short field goal attempt and all five extra points.

And finally...

The Offensive Line (Especially you, left side)

Penn State lined up and ran on a quality front seven. Let’s say that again - Penn State lined up and ran on a quality front seven. It’s been a long, long time since the Nittany Lions could impose their will to move the ball on the ground. Let’s hope that becomes a regular occurrence the remainder of the fall.