Blessed & Honored: Penn State Still Searching for Another Wide Receiver

There are few spots remaining in Penn State’s highly rated 2023 recruiting class. The staff would like to add another offensive tackle and EDGE rusher, but one position on offense they are still searching for another player is wide receiver.

Right now, four-stars Ejani Shakir and Carmelo Taylor are the only wide receivers in Penn State’s class. But make no mistake about it, the Nittany Lion staff would certainly like to add another receiver to their class.

FLORIDA WIDE RECEIVER SET TO OFFICIALLY VISIT

Three-star wide receiver Edwin Joseph will be on campus for an official visit this weekend. Joseph attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida, the same school that produce former Nittany Lion wide receiver John Dunmore.

Joseph has a strong relationship with JaJuan Seider and has long been high on Penn State. However, with recent offers and increased interest from Florida State and Miami, pulling Joseph out of Florida will likely take a herculean effort.

That said, Penn State has proven many times over the years that they can never be counted out when they get a player on campus for an official visit. Additionally, Seider can never be counted out when recruiting players from Florida that he has a relationship with.

OTHER WIDE RECEIVER NOTES

Last week, four-star Alabama wide receiver Karmello English de-committed from Auburn. Before he committed to the Tigers there was mutual interest between English and the Nittany Lions. There have been some pro-PSU vibes from English on his Twitter since he de-commitment. This could be a player to watch for a potential official visit later this season.

Penn State has also extended a scholarship offer to Taeshaun Lyons.

Since August 1st, the four-star California native has also added offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Utah. He has an official visit to South Bend scheduled for this weekend. Penn State will likely try to get Lyons to campus for an official this fall as well.