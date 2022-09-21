Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 3

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens. FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
Guest Picker:
Yahoo Sports
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Clemson Tigers
No change for CBS Sports this week, but perhaps their projection feels more earned at this point in the year? The other outlets join CBS Sports with the New Year’s Six prediction, as Penn State now has a seemingly clear path to 5-0 heading into Ann Arbor.
Loading comments...