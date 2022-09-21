Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 3

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens. FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

No change for CBS Sports this week, but perhaps their projection feels more earned at this point in the year? The other outlets join CBS Sports with the New Year’s Six prediction, as Penn State now has a seemingly clear path to 5-0 heading into Ann Arbor.