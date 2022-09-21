 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 3

Penn State is 3-0. Where do media outlets think they’ll go in the postseason?

By LndoBSD
NCAA Football: Penn State at Auburn John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens. FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Guest Picker:

Yahoo Sports

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

No change for CBS Sports this week, but perhaps their projection feels more earned at this point in the year? The other outlets join CBS Sports with the New Year’s Six prediction, as Penn State now has a seemingly clear path to 5-0 heading into Ann Arbor.

