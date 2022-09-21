Penn State Football Commits in Action: Early Season Highlights for Offensive Line Commits & More

Few Penn State commits are off to a strong start this season than Jameial Lyons. The four-star Philadelphia defensive end racked up 10 tackles, which included four tackles for a loss, and a sack in Roman Catholic’s 26-10 victory over Perkier Valley. Lyons already has 22 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and three sacks this season.

2024 offensive line commit Cooper Cousins and the McDowell Trojans rolled over Erie 52-14. The booking of Cousins helped McDowell average 9.6 yards per carry in the victory, and you can checkout his highlights from the game below.

Offensive line commit Alex Birchmeier has new Hudl highlights from the first three games of the season for Broad Run (VA). You can checkout Birchmeier’s highlights from the season thus far below.

J’Ven Williams, who, like Birchmeier, is a borderline five-star offensive line prospect has also released his early season highlights. If you enjoy watching future Nittany Lion offensive linemen maul and punish opposing players, make sure to checkout out Williams latest Hudl highlights.

With James Franklin and Anthony Poidnexter in attendance, safety commit DaKaari Nelson helped lead Selma (AL) to a 36-6 victory Greenville. Nelson recorded 10 tackles and had a 92-yard pick-six in the victory.

Defensive back commits King Mack and Conrad Hussey helped lead national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas to a 38-0 victory and a 4-0 record. Mack rushed for a touchdown in the game, while recording eight tackles and blocking a punt. Hussey recorded four tackles in the Raider victory.

Exeter Township and tight end Joey Schlaffer defeated Governor Mifflin 36-6 to improve to 4-0 on the season. Schlaffer did a bit of everything in the victory. He rushed for a touchdown, caught four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and completed a pass for 29 yards.