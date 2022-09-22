Penn State Sports Roundup: Soccer on Your TV

Soccer fans with the Big Ten Network have had and will continue to have a good week in terms of watching Penn State’s two teams.

The No. 17 ranked women’s team is home at 6 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 Rutgers.

Coming off a 0-0 draw at Indiana to open conference play, the women are now 5-1-2 and will also be home at Jeffrey Field on Sunday at noon for another conference game against Illinois.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lion men were nationally televised in a match this past Tuesday. They stayed unbeaten in Big Ten play with a 3-3 tie against No. 9 Maryland.

The Lions led 2-1 at the half and 3-2 late before settling for the draw.

You can check out the highlights for Penn State below and see them on the field Sunday when they play host to Akron at 4 p.m. as the second half of the mens and womens doubleheader at Jeffrey Field.

Three good ones last night



pic.twitter.com/abQ0OUhBDq — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) September 21, 2022

Field Hockey Honors

On campus for the football weeknd, you can also check out Penn State’s nationally ranked field hockey team either Friday night (6 p.m. vs. Michigan State) or Sunday (noon vs. Ohio State).

The Lions are now ranked No. 6 following a 2-1 win against Michigan in their Big Ten opener and a 3-0 win over Cornell.

Senior goalkeeper Brie Barraco was named Big Ten defender of the week after recording 13 saves in the two games.

Brie Barraco all day long on Friday! That's just one of 10 saves for Brie, this week's B1G Defensive Player of the Week! pic.twitter.com/0SEe0ZMVcA — Penn State Field Hockey (@PennStateFH) September 20, 2022

Volleyball Begins Conference Play

Penn State swept three matches all by 3-0 scores last weekend at Rec Hall in the Penn State Classic.

Now No. 9 in the AVCA Poll and with a perfect 11-0 mark, the Lions are home for a pair of matches to open Big Ten play over the weekend.

On Friday at 7 p.m., they play host to Indiana on Hawaiian Night. Then, on Saturday at the same time, it’s the “Stripe Out” for their match against Michigan.

Meanwhile, tickets are just $5 if you show a ticket (don’t you miss stubs) from the CMU football game.

Saturday's match is a Stripe Out! Check the chart below to see which sections should wear which color.



️ https://t.co/xtHqn0S8Ki#WeAre

⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ORhvYxotkf — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 21, 2022

+ = A great Saturday!



Show your ticket from Saturday’s @PennStateFball game when you get to Rec Hall and get a $5 ticket for our match against Michigan that night! #WeAre

⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lbQKALrEjP — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) September 20, 2022

Home Course Advantage

Penn State’s women’s golf team won the Nittany Lion Invitational for the second straight year and it was the fifth win in their last seven home course tournaments for the Lions.

Penn State had three players in the top five and seven in the top 20 of the invite.