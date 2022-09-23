Six Other College Football Games To Watch Besides Penn State-Central Michigan

I realize this is now the second time I am using the weather as a lede, but I don’t care because in State College this Saturday it is going to be a high of 61 and partly cloudy. Folks, we are reaching peeeeeaaaaaaakkkkkk football weather. Let’s gooooooooooooooooooo!!

No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee

3:30 p.m. — CBS

Since 2005, Tennessee has won just one time against the Gators — that coming in 2016 with Bob Shoop at defensive coordinator. Reminder: Bob Shoop left Penn State for Tennessee because he thought the Vols had a better chance at a championship. Tennessee ended the 2016 season 8-4. Penn State won the Big Ten. Hold that L, Bobby boy.

Anyway, Florida has dominated this rivalry the last 17 years, and I’m still a believer in the School of Spurrier. After all, you can’t spell Citrus without “UT”.

Prediction: Florida 28, Tennessee 27

No. 22 Texas at Texas Tech

3:30 p.m. — ESPN

Last week I said that the NC State and Texas Tech game would be fun. I was wrong. NC State has the most boring offense in the world, while Texas Tech’s quarterback Donovan Smith looks like Kevin Newsome out there. I won’t make the same mistake twice.

Prediction: Texas 31, Texas Tech 17

No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

4:00 p.m. — FOX

Oregon got back on track last Saturday with an impressive victory over a ranked BYU squad. Now they face a stiffer challenge though, as they have to head to Washington State to face the Cougs. Wazzu got off to a slow start this year, only beating Idaho by a touchdown, but have looked good the last two weeks, upsetting Wisconsin and blowing out Colorado State. Unfortunately, though, I like the talent of Oregon here.

Prediction: Oregon 24, Washington State 21

No. 10 Arkansas vs No. 23 Texas A&M

7:00 p.m. — ESPN

Jerry World plays host to the Razorbacks and Aggies once again, though this matchup has lost a bit of steam the last few weeks. Of course, Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, while Arkansas needed a fourth quarter comeback to take down FCS Missouri State. While A&M’s defense is for sure legit, I’ll ride with Arkansas’ fantastic QB-RB duo of KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders.

Prediction: Arkansas 20, Texas A&M 16

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

8:00 p.m. — FOX

Talk about another game that lost some steam with Kansas State’s 17-10 loss to Tulane. If this game was in Manhattan, maybe you could talk yourself into a Wildcats victory. But with this game taking place in Norman, it’s tough to see Kansas State having enough offensive firepower to keep up with the Sooners.

Prediction: Oklahoma 34, Kansas State 17

No. 7 USC at Oregon State

9:30 p.m. — PAC12

Everything in me wants to take the Beavers. I love what Jonathan Smith is doing up in Corvallis, and seeing them upset the Southern Cal Transfer Portals would be a lot of fun. But Oregon State’s path to victory is going to be to outscore other teams, and I don’t think USC is the type of team you want to get into an offensive shootout with.

Prediction: USC 42, Oregon State 31