Early Morning Open Thread/How to Watch Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Welcome to week four!

The Nittany Lions return home to close out nonconference play against Central Michigan. Below are details to know for today’s match-up from the game preview, and check out other games to watch once the clock hits 0:00 on the Beaver Stadium scoreboard.

Penn State (3-0) vs. Central Michigan (1-2)

Kickoff: Noon, Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

The Betting Line: Penn State -26 (Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

TV: BTN, Noon - Matt Followill (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Matt McGloin (sideline)

Weather: A very plesant day with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

COACHES:

James Franklin:

PENN STATE RECORD: 70-34, 9th Year

OVERALL RECORD: 94-49, 12th Year

VS. CENTRAL MICHIGAN: 0-0

Jim McElwain:

CENTRAL MICHIGAN RECORD: 21-15, Fourth Year

OVERALL RECORD: 65-42, 11th Year

VS. PENN STATE: 0-0

FUN FACTS

Penn State and Central Michigan have met just one time, a 40-3 Penn State victory in 2005...Penn State has gone on to win the Big Ten Championship in each season it beat Central Michigan...this is Penn State’s final nonconference game of the season, and second game against a MAC opponent after defeating Ohio 46-10 on Sept. 10...Penn State is 9-5 all-time in games played on Sept. 24, including a 47-0 victory over Gettysburg in 1898.