Penn State Moves Up to 11th in AP Poll, 12th in Coaches.

The climb continues

By LndoBSD
NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Another week, another incremental jump in the polls for Penn State football, as the Nittany Lions landed in the 11th spot in the Associated Press rankings, and 12th in the Coaches Poll.

The good guys leapfrogged Utah in both polls despite not looking 100% sharp in their victory over Central Michigan. Penn State is now just 44 points away from the Top 10 in the media’s rankings. The USA Today Coaches Poll had similar results, with the Utes getting passed by just two points in the rankings, and the Nittany Lions just 40 points behind 11th-ranked Ole Miss.

Penn State takes on Northwestern Saturday at 3:30.

