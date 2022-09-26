Penn State Opens as Heavy Favorite for Northwestern

Penn State and Northwestern have been on opposite tracks the last several weeks, which makes it no surprise the Nittany Lions have opened up as a 25-point favorite for Saturday’s contest with the Wildcats.

Both teams began the season outside of the top 25, but Penn State been able to make their way in thanks to road victories over Purdue and Auburn, while taking care of business against MAC foes Ohio and Central Michigan to stay unbeaten. Penn State was just out of the top 10 at #11 in the latest AP Poll released yesterday.

Northwestern has performed well below expectations as of late. The season got off to a great start with a win against Nebraska in Ireland, but the Wildcats lost a heartbreaker to Duke in week two. They went into full disaster mode after that, losing to Southern Illinois and Miami in back-to-back weeks.

Northwestern will be the first Big Ten opponent Penn State plays at home in 2022. The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.