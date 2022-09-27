Blessed & Honored: Central Michigan Visitors, New JUCO Offensive Tackle Offer & More

CENTRAL MICHIGAN VISITORS

As you would expect for a noon kickoff against a MAC school, it was a lighter visitor schedule this past weekend. The lone official visitor of the weekend was wide receiver Edwin Joseph.

Joseph attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida. While he was not always a take, the Nittany Lions have been in on Joseph since the summer. Since then, he has added in-state offers from Miami and Florida State. He has also made multiple trips to Miami since being offered by he Hurricanes.

While Miami will be tough to beat in Joseph’s recruitment, the Nittany Lions still getting him to campus for an official visit even after being offered by the Hurricanes and visiting multiple times is a positive. Joseph is at least giving the Nittany Lions a legitimate chance in his recruitment.

One notable unofficial visitor was in-state 2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale.

Earlier in the month Palepale picked up an offer from the Nittany Lions. Since then, Penn State has quickly risen to be the team to beat in his recruitment. This was Palepale’s first visit to campus since being offered and it is hard to envision the Nittany Lions not landing Palepale if they push in his recruitment.

JUCO OFFENSIVE TACKLE OFFER

As the Nittany Lions continue to search for another offensive tackle to add to their 2023 recruiting class they are now turning to the JUCO ranks. Last week, the Nittany Lions extended an offer to JUCO offensive tackle Keyshawn Blackstock.

Blackstock attends Coffeyville Community College in Covington, Georgia. After posting impressive early season film, the Power 5 offers have started to roll in for Blackstock. Penn State is one of 11 new offers for Blackstock since his season began, six of which have been Power 5 offers. The next step for Penn State will be trying to get Blackstock on campus for a visit.

EMERGING DEFENSIVE TACKLE TARGET OPENS UP HIS RECRUITMENT

In recent weeks defensive lineman Rodney Lora has started to emerge as a target for the Nittany Lions. Saturday morning, Lora opened his recruitment back up.

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/4GcnlSwTr1 — Rodney Lora (@RodneyLora) September 24, 2022

Lora had previously been committed ot Virginia since June 24th. With the Nittany Lions and other programs starting to increase their interest in Lora, the Virginia native is now back on the market. While he does not yet hold an offer from Penn State that should change and soon, and it could make Penn State the team to beat in his recruitment.