 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 3

Punter U also had a strong showing.

By LndoBSD
/ new

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 45 yards:
  • Kevin Givens had three tackles, including a sack for the 49ers.
  • Amani Oruwariye had nine tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Lions.
  • Nick Scott had seven tackles for the Rams.

Others:

  • Jaquan Brisker had six tackles for the Bears.
  • Odafe Oweh had five tackles for the Ravens.
  • Shaka Toney had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Commanders.
  • Adrian Amos had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
  • DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 47.5 yards on six punts for the Saints.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Austin Johnson had two tackles for the Chargers.
  • Miles Sanders had 15 carries for 46 yards for the Eagles.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 44.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
  • Robbie Gould made both of his kicks for the 49ers.
  • Pat Freiermuth had two catches for 41 yards for the Steelers.
  • The Rams’ Allen Robinson had two catches for 23 yards.
  • Jahan Dotson had two catches for 10 yards for the Commanders.
  • Mike Gesicki had one catch for six yards for the Dolphins.
  • Micah Parsons had one tackle for the Cowboys.
  • Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.
  • Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...