Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Week 3

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had 14 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 45 yards:
.@Saquon for 6!— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2022
- Kevin Givens had three tackles, including a sack for the 49ers.
- Amani Oruwariye had nine tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Lions.
- Nick Scott had seven tackles for the Rams.
Others:
- Jaquan Brisker had six tackles for the Bears.
- Odafe Oweh had five tackles for the Ravens.
- Shaka Toney had four tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Commanders.
- Adrian Amos had three tackles, including one tackle for loss for the Packers.
- DaQuan Jones had three tackles for the Bills.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 47.5 yards on six punts for the Saints.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Austin Johnson had two tackles for the Chargers.
- Miles Sanders had 15 carries for 46 yards for the Eagles.
- Jordan Stout averaged 44.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
- Robbie Gould made both of his kicks for the 49ers.
- Pat Freiermuth had two catches for 41 yards for the Steelers.
- The Rams’ Allen Robinson had two catches for 23 yards.
- Jahan Dotson had two catches for 10 yards for the Commanders.
- Mike Gesicki had one catch for six yards for the Dolphins.
- Micah Parsons had one tackle for the Cowboys.
- Carl Nassib had one tackle for the Bucs.
- Arnold Ebiketie had one tackle for the Falcons.
