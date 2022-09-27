Bo Nickal Wins Again, Earns Official UFC Contract

I know I’m starting to sound like a broken record over here, but guess what? Bo Nickal won another MMA fight. This time, though, the victory earned Bo an official contract with the UFC.

And the finish.pic.twitter.com/5DQyy5sAFb — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 28, 2022

Nickal made easy work of the previously 7-1 Donovan Beard, knocking him down with a massive overhand left (his first punch of the fight) and then submitting him in just 52 seconds of work. After the fight, it was a no-brainer what Dana White would do: offer the Penn State stud an official UFC contract.

Bo Nickal is officially in the UFC. pic.twitter.com/GkxenRJA1H — Black Shoe Diaries (@BSDtweet) September 28, 2022

What comes next for Nickal will be up to the UFC, but he said he wants to fight again before the end of the year. It remains to be seen just how quickly the UFC pushes Nickal; he called out the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev after the fight, but the smarter bet is that the UFC takes it a little slower with Bo. My guess is he’ll face an unranked 185-pounder in December, and if that goes as expected, they’ll give him someone ranked in the No. 12-15 area in early 2023.

Nickal obviously still has a lot of progress to make as a mixed-martial artist, but his wrestling is just at another level compared to most UFC fighters. It’s very similar to the fighter Nickal called out — Khamzat Chimaev — who has finished four of his last five UFC fights in the first round just because his wrestling is *that* much better than the majority of his opponents.

It’s been a fun 2022 for Nickal, who has quickly taken the MMA community by storm. But now officially on the UFC roster, the real fun for Nickal and Penn State fans who are following his journey begins.