Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 4

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens. FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Citrus/Orange
Location: Orlando, FL/Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Jan. 2, 2023/Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats/NC State Wolfpack
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
Guest Picker:
USA Today
Bowl: Orange
Location: Miami Gardens, FL
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Opponent: NC State Wolfpack
The Orange Bowl remains the primary prediction, but after Clemson’s victory over Wake Forest, NC State takes the ACC’s spot in Miami Gardens. NC State hasn’t been consistently good since the Russell Wilson days, so this matchup is intriguing.
