Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 4

Lions and Wolves?

By LndoBSD
NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens. FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Citrus/Orange

Location: Orlando, FL/Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Jan. 2, 2023/Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats/NC State Wolfpack

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

Guest Picker:

USA Today

Bowl: Orange

Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Opponent: NC State Wolfpack

The Orange Bowl remains the primary prediction, but after Clemson’s victory over Wake Forest, NC State takes the ACC’s spot in Miami Gardens. NC State hasn’t been consistently good since the Russell Wilson days, so this matchup is intriguing.

