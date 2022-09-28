Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State vs Northwestern

No. 11/12 Penn St. Nittany Lions (4-0; 1-0 Big Ten East) vs Northwestern Wildcats (1-3; 1-0 Big Ten West)

3:30 p.m. ET, October 1, 2022—ESPN

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,579 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Northwestern Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 185.8 (T - 43) 160.8 (91) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 278.8 (36) 229.5 (74) Passing Defense (ypg) Pass Efficiency 150.8 (47) 130.26 (70) Pass Efficiency Defense Push Total Offense (ypg) 464.5 (33) 390.2 (82) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 38.8 (T - 29) 26.75 (T - 81) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 91.8 (21) 141.0 (T - 87) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 275.0 (112) 304.8 (20) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 102.96 (13) 123.73 (100) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 366.8 (64) 445.8 (49) Total Offense (ypg) Push Scoring Defense (ppg) 16.75 (T - 23) 23.0 (T - 104) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.8 (T - 60) 3.33 (T - 116) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Punt Return Yds (ypr) 7.44 (75) 1.0 (23) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 43.33 (T - 11) 38.22 (84) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 19.44 (T - 83) 19.3 (59) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.07 (23) 21.5 (T - 56) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin (season) +2.0 (4) -1.25 (121) Turnover Margin (season) Passes Had Intercepted (season) 1 (T - 9) 4 (T - 39) Passes Intercepted (season) Passes Intercepted (season) 4 (T - 39) 3 (T - 63) Passes Had Intercepted (season) Push Penalty Yds/Game 54.0 (T - 55) 55.75 (T - 61) Penalty Yds/Game Push Sacks (spg) 3.0 (T - 19) 1.25 (T - 36) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.75 (T - 56) 2.25 (T - 51) Sacks (spg) Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 5.5 (T - 72) 4.25 (T - 32) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.75 (T - 40) 5.2 (T -78) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Redzone Offense (% season) 94.1% (T - 23) 80.0% (T - 44) Redzone Defense (% season) Push Redzone Defense (% season) 71.4% (T - 20) 81.2% (T - 83) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 82.35% 66.67% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Redzone TD % Defense (season) 42.86% 62.5% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.0% (87) 40.4% (89) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push 3rd Down Defense % (season) 31.1% (37) 36.8% (82) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 55.6% (T - 58) 100% (T - 130) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 63.6% (T - 101) 71.4% (T - 22) 4th Down Conv. % 1st Downs 91 (T - 54) 79 (T - 68) 1st Downs Allowed Push 1st Downs Allowed 85 (T - 84) 95 (T - 43) 1st Downs Time of Possession 30 (54) 31 (44) Time of Possession Push Strength of Schedule 32 29 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Sports Illustrated.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Penn State’s offense should just go for it on every fourth down. And, if that differential between pass defense and scoring defense (and turnover margin) doesn’t scream Manny Diaz’s high risk, high reward defensive style, I don’t know what would.

This is the first time we’re publishing this this season, and so far, Penn State has vastly improved on most of the metrics compared to last season - and has already played a tougher schedule than many in the country. This is definitely the mark of a good team getting better by the week.