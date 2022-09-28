 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 24 Central Michigan at Penn State

Filed under:

Just the Stats: No. 11 Penn State vs Northwestern

All the NCAA rankings behind this week’s matchup with the Wildcats

By Cari Greene
/ new
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

No. 11/12 Penn St. Nittany Lions (4-0; 1-0 Big Ten East) vs Northwestern Wildcats (1-3; 1-0 Big Ten West)

3:30 p.m. ET, October 1, 2022—ESPN

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,579 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org
Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Northwestern Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 185.8 (T - 43) 160.8 (91) Rushing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Passing Offense (ypg) 278.8 (36) 229.5 (74) Passing Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency 150.8 (47) 130.26 (70) Pass Efficiency Defense Push
Total Offense (ypg) 464.5 (33) 390.2 (82) Total Defense (ypg) new PSU logo
Scoring Offense (ppg) 38.8 (T - 29) 26.75 (T - 81) Scoring Defense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Rushing Defense (ypg) 91.8 (21) 141.0 (T - 87) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 275.0 (112) 304.8 (20) Passing Offense (ypg) Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
Pass Efficiency Defense 102.96 (13) 123.73 (100) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 366.8 (64) 445.8 (49) Total Offense (ypg) Push
Scoring Defense (ppg) 16.75 (T - 23) 23.0 (T - 104) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 5.8 (T - 60) 3.33 (T - 116) Punt Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 7.44 (75) 1.0 (23) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 43.33 (T - 11) 38.22 (84) Net Punting Yds (ypp) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 19.44 (T - 83) 19.3 (59) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Push
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 17.07 (23) 21.5 (T - 56) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo
Turnover Margin (season) +2.0 (4) -1.25 (121) Turnover Margin (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Passes Had Intercepted (season) 1 (T - 9) 4 (T - 39) Passes Intercepted (season) new PSU logo
Passes Intercepted (season) 4 (T - 39) 3 (T - 63) Passes Had Intercepted (season) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 54.0 (T - 55) 55.75 (T - 61) Penalty Yds/Game Push
Sacks (spg) 3.0 (T - 19) 1.25 (T - 36) Sacks Allowed (spg) Push
Sacks Allowed (spg) 1.75 (T - 56) 2.25 (T - 51) Sacks (spg) Push
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 5.5 (T - 72) 4.25 (T - 32) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 4.75 (T - 40) 5.2 (T -78) Tackles for Loss (tpg) new PSU logo
Redzone Offense (% season) 94.1% (T - 23) 80.0% (T - 44) Redzone Defense (% season) Push
Redzone Defense (% season) 71.4% (T - 20) 81.2% (T - 83) Redzone Offense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone TD % (season) 82.35% 66.67% Redzone TD % Defense (season) new PSU logo
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 42.86% 62.5% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 36.0% (87) 40.4% (89) 3rd Down Defense % (season) Push
3rd Down Defense % (season) 31.1% (37) 36.8% (82) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 55.6% (T - 58) 100% (T - 130) 4th Down Defense % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Defense % (season) 63.6% (T - 101) 71.4% (T - 22) 4th Down Conv. % Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
1st Downs 91 (T - 54) 79 (T - 68) 1st Downs Allowed Push
1st Downs Allowed 85 (T - 84) 95 (T - 43) 1st Downs Logo-northwestern-wildcats-575x575.s600x600_medium
Time of Possession 30 (54) 31 (44) Time of Possession Push
Strength of Schedule 32 29 Strength of Schedule Push

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Sports Illustrated.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

Penn State’s offense should just go for it on every fourth down. And, if that differential between pass defense and scoring defense (and turnover margin) doesn’t scream Manny Diaz’s high risk, high reward defensive style, I don’t know what would.

This is the first time we’re publishing this this season, and so far, Penn State has vastly improved on most of the metrics compared to last season - and has already played a tougher schedule than many in the country. This is definitely the mark of a good team getting better by the week.

Penn State Bowl Projections 2022: Week 4

Penn State Recruiting

Penn State Football Commits in Action: Future Nittany Lion Tight Ends Shine

Penn State Wrestling

Bo Nickal Wins Again, Earns Official UFC Contract

Loading comments...