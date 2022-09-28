Penn State Football Commits in Action: Future Nittany Lion Tight Ends Shine

Future Nittany Lion tight end Joey Schlaffer helped Exeter Township pick up a nice 69-22 victory over Lebanon High School. Schlaffer had just one reception in the game, but it was a 70-yard touchdown. He also had a sack and a tackle for a loss.

Fellow tight end Andrew Rappleyea has released early season highlights on Hudl, and hoo boy are they impressive. He shows strong route running, high points the ball well, is a physical runner, and violent when blocking.

Defensive backs Conrad Hussey and King Mack helped lead St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) to a 5-0 record with a 21-7 victory over Treasure Coast. Hussey had two tackles in the game and returned a kickoff 38 yards. Mack had one carry for 4 yards to go with eight tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

Safety DaKaari Nelson and the Selma (AL) Saints improved to 4-2 on the season with an 18-14 victory over Park Crossing. Nelson had seven tackles and one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Staying with southern defensive backs, Venice (FL) and Elliot Washington defeated Seminole High School 24-17 to improve to 2-2 on the season. In the victory Washington racked up five tackles for the Indians.

Ejani Shakir and Winslow Township picked up their first victory of the season in the state of New Jersey by defeating Shawnee 21-14. The future Nittany Lion wide receiver had nine receptions for 90 yards.

Linebacker Tony Rojas and Fairfax (VA) High School blew out Falls Church 67-0. Rojas rushed for 131 yards and a pair of scores in the game. You can checkout his highlights from the victory below.

Back in Pennsylvania, cornerback Lamont Payne Jr. and Chartiers Valley fell to 0-5 on the season with a 33-16 loss against Blackhawk. Payne Jr. picked up a pair of tackles for the Mustangs in the loss.

Quarterback commit Jaxon Smolik continues the strong start to his senior season. You can check out his latest highlights below. The weekly highlights of future Nittany Lion offensive linemen is below.