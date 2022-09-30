Roundup: Womens Soccer has Standout Performances

Penn State’s womens soccer team enjoyed a perfect week and three of its players were honored by the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions shut down No. 4 Rutgers 2-0 and followed up with a 5-0 blanking of Illinois.

Penelope Hocking was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week as she netted three goals between the two matches. It’s her first honor with the Lions, though she was named Pac-10 Player of the Week three times previously when she played for USC.

Senior Katherine Asman was named Goalkeeper of the Week by the conference after posting the pair of shutouts, while Mieke Schiemann earned Defensive Player of the Week from the Big Ten for her play.

After the win, Penn State was 7-1-2 and 2-0-1 in conference and ranked No. 6. Unfortunately, good things do come an end as Michigan State upset the Lions on Thursday night. Penn State is back in action Sunday at noon at Jeffrey field.

More Honors

While the women had three players garner honors, Penn State’s mens team had a standout of its own. Tyger Evans was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week as the Lions went 1-0-1 on the week against a pair of ranked opponents.

Evans assisted on a goal and scored on a penalty in a 3-3 draw against No. 9 Maryland, while he assisted the lone goal -scored by Liam Butts - in a 1-0 victory over No. 15 Akron.

Penn State fell 1-0 in a midweek game against Villanova.

The Lions play at Northwestern on Sunday.

Showdown Awaits

While the football team hosts Northwestern in its conference home opener, the No. 6 field hockey team is on the road in Evanston this weekend to play against the No. 2 Wildcats.

Penn State is currently 8-1 and atop the Big Ten with a 3-0 conference mark. Meanwhile, Northwestern is 9-1, but dropped its Big Ten opener.

The Nittany Lions enjoyed two wins last weekend - besting Michigan State 4-0 and Ohio State 2-0. That makes three straight shutouts for Brie Barraco, while Sophie Gladieux (9 goals, 3 assists) and Mackenzie Allessie (6 goals, 6 assists) have provided the offense on the year for Penn State.

The Lions will also play against Indiana on Sunday.

Volleyball Drops First Match

Enjoying its best start in years, Penn State’s volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday night against Michigan.

The Wolverines improved to 2-0 in Big Ten play following the 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 win in Rec Hall against No. 9 Penn State.

The Lions did knock off Indiana in three on Friday night. Penn State faces a major challenge on Friday night when they travel to Madison to face Wisconsin before returning home on Sunday afternoon for a match against Michigan State.

Women’s Hockey Splits

Penn State pulled an upset, knocking off previously ranked Wisconsin 4-1 last week at Pegula Ice Arena.

Tessa Janecke had two goals and an assist as the Lions (1-1) scored four unanswered to knock off the Badgers.

Janecke was named CHA Rookie of the Week for her performance. Wisconsin bounced back a night later to top Penn State 9-1.

Near Record Low

Penn State’s mens golf team fired its third best 54-hole tournament score ever at Old Town Club Collegiate in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Lions finished fourth in the 11-team field. Sophomore Jake Griffin finished in third place, his first career top-five finish.