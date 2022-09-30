5 Week 5 College Football Games to Watch Besides Penn State-Northwestern

Friday

(#15)Washington at UCLA

10:30 p.m., ESPN



This battle of unbeatens will reveal quite a bit about the PAC-12 race. Washington shot into the rankings after soundly defeating Michigan State - which may not turn out to be so impressive in retrospect. Chip Kelly has the UCLA offense looked good thus far, but have yet to play anyone of substance (fun fact - the Bruins have scored 45 points in three of four games this season). This is a nice appetizer before your college football feast on Saturday.

Prediction: Washington-40, UCLA-37

Saturday

(#7)Kentucky at (#14)Ole Miss

Noon, ESPN



We’re getting a ‘Seperation Saturday’ as soon as the calendar flips to October. It’s hard to get a read on either team just yet, as they have one quality win between the two of them. Kentucky has been struggling to move the ball on the ground this season, meaning they will need to rely on defense and an efficient offense to keep winning. I’m not sure they’ll have the firepower to come out on top in this one.

Prediciton: Ole Miss-30, Kentucky-26

(#9)Oklahoma State vs. (#16)Baylor

3:30 p.m., FOX

This was one of the most entertaining games from 2021, as Baylor made a stop at the goalline to prevent Oklahoma State’s first-ever playoff berth. This game could easily dictate who wins the Big 12 once again - and possibly the playoffs. Flip over to catch the finish if this game is still underway once Penn State and Northwestern wrap up in Happy Valley.

Predcition: Oklahoma State-27, Baylor-24

LSU at Auburn

7 p.m., ESPN



Historically, this series almost always comes down to the wire, and there have been plenty of bizarre occurrences over the years to always keep an eye on this one. Remember, we’re all Auburn fans for the rest of the year. You weren’t actually going to cheer for Brian Kelly, were you?

Prediciton: LSU-27, Auburn-23

(#10)NC State at (#5)Clemson

7:30 p.m., ABC

Clemson is still a premeire program and an easy pick as a preseason playoff ahead of each season. But it sure feels like the rest of the ACC has been slowly catching up, especially with the Tigers struggles on offense the past two seasons. Clemson barely escaped its trip to Wake Forest in overtime last week, and will now face a top 10 team looking to break through and win the ACC. There’s been a lot of hype around the Wolfpack leading up the season. We’ll see if they’re ready for their shot.

Prediction: Clemson-20, NC State-17