Penn State Opens As a 24.5-Point Favorite Against Ohio

The Penn State Nittany Lions, fresh off a road victory at Purdue, open as a 24.5-point favorite against the first of two MAC opponents in the Ohio Bobcats. The Lions are 5-1 against the Bobcats, with the lone loss coming in the 2012 season opener, against one of Frank Solich’s best Ohio Squads.

The Bobcats had their own entertaining game on Saturday, squeaking out a 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, after the furious Owl comeback came just short. The Bobcats finished with a 3-9 record a season ago, so the early win is an indication that Ohio might be an improved team just yet.

All that said, Penn State should have no trouble putting the Bobcats away, and 24 and a half points seems like the right line given the possibility of a game that’ll get out how hand by halftime.

Other early odds available via DrafKing’s early odds table.