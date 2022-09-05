Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

The Enigma Of Penn State Football (trademark pending) gets the Big Ten’s weekly honor to kick off the season. Sean Clifford earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his five touchdown performance against Purdue.

The quarterback threw for four touchdowns and ran for another, en route to a comeback 35-31 victory against the Boilers. While the last drive was a thing of beauty, that drive was only necessary due to Clifford’s ill-timed interception that was then returned for a touchdown by the Purdue defense.

The overall performance earned him the weekly recognition, and the offense as a whole performed when it needed to, but most importantly, it’s great to see Clifford rise to the occasion once more, after two season’s worth of “close, but no cigar” calls. Here’s to hoping this is the springboard for more things to come this season, and for a healthy and award-filled season for the quarterback and the offense!

Congratulations on the award, Sean!