Blessed & Honored: New Cornerback Offer & More

NEW DEFENSIVE BACK OFFER

After a great camp performance in the summer and speculation, Penn State has officially offered corneback Zion Tracy.

Tracy attends St. Thomas More Prep in Connecticut, the same school as former Nittany Lion defensive back Tyler Rudolph. Tracy will officially visit campus for the Ohio game this weekend. It would not be a surprise to see Tracy committing during or shortly after his official visit.

NEW IN-STATE DEFENSIVE LINE OFFER

The Nittany Lions have become the third FBS, and second Power 5 offer for in-state 2024 defensive lineman Devyid Palepale.

Palepale attends Hempfield High School. As an in-state prospect, Palepale’s recruitment is one the Nittany Lions should be heavily involved in. It would not be a surprise to see Palepale pop up on campus for a visit soon, potentially even this weekend.

CONTACT PERIOD BEGINS

When the calendar flips from August to September, the contact period begins for the next class in the world of college football recruiting. Due to this, James Franklin and his staff have been busy reaching out to 2024 prospects.

This will also lead to the Nittany Lion coaching staff popping up on the road for recruiting visits this fall. This started this past weekend as Franklin was in attendance to watch five-star 2024 running back quinton Martin lead Belle Vernon past 2023 West Virginia wide receiver commit Rodney Gallagher, who the Nittany Lions are still recruiting aggressively, and Laurel Highlands.

Coach Franklin in the house.



Penn State coach James Franklin greets members of the Belle Vernon Area Youth Football program before the Leopards' game against Laurel Highlands on Friday night at James Weir Stadium in Rostraver.



Franklin flew in by helicopter to attend the game. pic.twitter.com/ByhihGmqP2 — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) September 3, 2022

Franklin arrived in fashion by showing up in the recruiting helicopter.

BIG RECRUITING WEEKEND ON TAP

The Nittany Lions are set to host Ohio for their home opener this Saturday and it his shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend in Happy Valley. Bigger than one may expect for a September matchup with Ohio University.

Penn State will host a large contingency of commits on campus this weekend, so the peer recruiting machine should be out in full force. As we mentioned above with Tracy, this could lead to immediate results for the Nittany Lions. There should be plenty of other non-committed recruits, especially in the 2024 and 2025 classes, that pop up in Happy Valley for this weekend’s home opener as well.