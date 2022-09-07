Penn State Football Commits in Action: Big Night For Jameil Lyons, Tony Rojas Goes Off & More

Defensive end Jameil Lyons helped lead Roman Catholic to a 41-14 victory over Trinity. For a second week in a row Lyons was a handful for the opposing offensive line, causing chaos throughout the night as he racked up six tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a pass breakup.

Tight end Joey Schlaffer helped lead Exeter Township to a victory over Boyertown to improve to 2-0 on the season. Schlaffer hauled in three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

J’ven Williams and Wyomissing improved to 2-0 on the season with a 49-0 victory over Pottsville. You can check out Williams highlight from Friday night below.

Cornerback Lamont Payne and Chartiers Valley fell to 0-2 on the season with a 34-12 loss. Payne returned a punt 10 yards in the loss. 2024 offensive line commit Cooper Cousins and McDowell picked up a 34-28 overtime victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Following a disappointing loss to start the season, five-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier and Broad Run (VA) defeated Dominion High School 42-19. You can checkout Birchmeier’s highlights below.

Staying in Virginia, future Nittany Lion linebacker Tony Rojas had another monster game for Fairfax in a 38-7 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season. Rojas scored two more touchdowns, giving him eight through the first two games of the season, and also had am multi-sack performance on defense as you can see in his highlights below.

In Florida, defensive back Elliot Washington and Venice improved to 1-1 on the season with a 12-11 victory over Naples. Washington had six carries for 37 yards in the game, he also picked up a tackle in the game.

Defensive back commits Conrad Hussey and King Mack helped lead national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas to 2-0 on the season with a 42-0 victory over Fort Myers. Hussey forced a fumble in the victory, while Mack had a huge game blocking a punt, recording three tackles, and returning a punt for a touchdown.