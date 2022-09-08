Going to a Penn State Game this Fall? Here’s What to Know to Plan your Trip.

We’re just a few days away from Nittany Lions fans trickling into Beaver Stadium for the first home contest of 2022 (BEAT THE BOBCATS!). As the home schedule is set to kick off, here are some of the changes to the gameday experience you may want to brush up on before your visit, per the Penn State Athletic Department:

Most notably, Gate C has been expanded to ease the entry process on the northwest side of Beaver Stadium. A new fan-friendly clear bag policy is in place and a new day of game parking purchase location is in effect. In addition, fans are asked to make sure they have reinstalled the Penn State Athletics Mobile App ahead of the home opener. Information on all of this and more can be found below:

ENTRY IMPROVEMENTS AND CHANGES

Mobile Ticketing

Mobile ticketing continues to be the delivery method for Penn State Football tickets for all games in Beaver Stadium. Mobile ticketing allows for improved ticket delivery and management.

Please make sure to download mobile tickets to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay on your phone in advance of game day.

For step-by-step instructions on how to do this, please visit gopsusports.com/mobiletickets.

Multiple charging stations are located in and around Beaver Stadium, as well as the external customer relations booths. The kiosks have charging units and adapters for iOS and Android devices.

To assist in the gate entry process, mobile ticket scanners and walkthrough metal detectors are at every entry point. There will be additional magnetometers and signage at various gates this season for improved security screening to streamline gate entry.

To ease entry, fans are encouraged to enter the stadium as early as possible and will receive a concessions discount ($1 off every $5 spent) for the first 45 minutes after gates open at select food concessions stands.

Fans Advised to Reinstall Penn State Athletics Mobile App

The official mobile app of Penn State Athletics has moved.

If fans downloaded the mobile app prior to April 28, 2022, they are required to download a new app, as the app used last year is no longer supported.

If your app is titled “Nittany Lions,” you have the current Penn State Athletics app.

If fans are unsure if they downloaded the Penn State Athletics app prior to April 28, 2022, follow these instructions to confirm.

First, delete the previous version of the app on your phone entirely.

Second, go to either the Google Play or App Store on your phone and search “Penn State Nittany Lions” and click the download button.

If fans need further assistance, visit gopsusports.com/mobiletickets or email for support at golions@psu.edu.

Penn State University’s Updated Bag Policy

Penn State University’s policy has undergone several revisions.

To make the clear bag policy more fan friendly, and to align with policies in place for large events around the country, the size of allowed bags has increased. Clear tote bags, which can be sized 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller, will be permitted.

In addition, a 4” x 6” x 1” small clutch or wristlet will continue to be permissible.

Complete information on the University’s updated bag policy can be found here.

For questions or additional details, please contact the Office of the Associate Vice President, Police & Public Safety.

Improvements Made to Gate C Entrance

The Gate C entrance on the north side of Beaver Stadium has been expanded to ease the entry process and reduce congestion.

The expansion will also improve the fan circulation around the outside of the stadium with extended walkways.

PREGAME AND TAILGATING IMPROVEMENTS

Penn State Announces a New and Improved Beaver Stadium Block Party

· Penn State Athletics announced the addition of the Beaver Stadium Block Party for the 2022 season.

· The Block Party will take place on Curtin Road, between University Drive and Porter Road.

· Fans can expect food, football, and fun each week with different activities along the Curtin Road. such as inflatable games, fan photobooths, food trucks, caricature artists, and more.

· Stop by the Penn State Athletics Marketing tables to pick up Penn State Football poster and buttons.

· Live music will be performed on the main team arrival stage for all non-noon kickoff games.

· Penn State Bookstore Merchandise trailers selling officially licensed Penn State gear will be spread out along Curtin Road.

· Cheer on the team as they arrive at Beaver Stadium at the Team Arrival Pep Rally two hours before kickoff featuring the Penn State Cheerleaders, Lionettes Dance Team, Penn State Blue Band and the Nittany Lion Mascot.

· The Penn State Blue Band marches down the middle of the Block Party approximately one hour before the start of each game.

· Bathrooms will be open and available for fans in both the Bryce Jordan Center (via gates A and B) and Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

New Tailgate Cabanas Available Along Curtin Road

· In partnership with REVELxp, exclusive Tailgate Cabanas will be set up along Curtin Road in the heart of the Beaver Stadium Block Party.

· Cabanas will feature up-close views of the Nittany Lions team walk into Beaver Stadium.

· Each Tailgate Cabana holds 10-15 fans and includes a tent, tables, chairs and a reserved parking pass. Catering options are available to provide guests with a VIP experience.

· If interested in renting one for a game, please contact Sam Starrett at sam.starrett@revelxp.com.

IN-VENUE IMPROVEMENTS

New Holland’s Farm to Stadium Concession Stand Featured in Beaver Stadium This Fall

For the first time in Beaver Stadium, New Holland, a proud sponsor of Penn State Athletics, will feature a one of kind, first farm to stadium concession concept, located field level in the northwest corner of the stadium behind section NC and ND.

Jason Scott, a local farmer who uses New Holland equipment and his Scott’s Roasting concession stand, will provide BBQ themed food including a pulled pork sandwich, pork in-a-dish, loaded pork nachos, loose sausage sub, sausage in-a-dish and loaded sausage nachos.

“New Holland is proud to partner with Penn State Athletics to bring the New Holland Farm to Stadium concessions stand to Beaver Stadium this fall,” said Mark Lowery, Director of Commercial Marketing for New Holland North America. “Through this first-of-its kind initiative, Penn State and New Holland are recognizing the Pennsylvania farmers that keep us fed. Join us in supporting the Farm to Stadium stand that brings local, fresh Pennsylvania food products to Beaver Stadium!”

New Holland Agriculture’s reputation is built on the success of our customers, cash crop producers, livestock farmers, contractors, vineyards, or grounds care professionals. They can count on the widest offering of innovative products and services: a full line of equipment, from tractors to harvesting, material handling equipment, complemented by tailored financial services from a specialist in agriculture. A highly professional global dealer network and New Holland’s commitment to excellence guarantees the ultimate customer experience for every customer. For more information on New Holland visit www.newholland.com.

Other Concession Updates

The following new items will be offered in select locations throughout the stadium.

Buffalo chicken sandwich served with blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Loaded fries featuring white cheddar cheese, brisket and a barbecue sauce drizzle.

Bavarian soft pretzel.

Two specialty hot dog locations serving:

Nittany Dog – plain hot dog

Chili Cheese Dog

Philly Dog – served with cheesesteak meat and white cheddar cheese

Pig Skin – served with BBQ pork

Bottled water will be available for purchase at all temporary and permanent concession stands this season, increasing locations by 140 points of sale.

Penn State will also introduce grab and go dining locations, serving snack options, such as UTZ chips.

PARKING AND TRAFFIC CHANGES

Game Day Traffic Pattern Remains in Effect

Penn State football’s game day traffic pattern will be in place once again this season.

Please visit gopsusports.com/gameday to get to know your route to Beaver Stadium before you depart for the game.

One-way traffic patterns will begin four hours prior to kickoff and 8:30 a.m. for noon games.

With the ongoing Atherton Street construction project in State College, fans are asked to keep up to date with the construction and travel restrictions by visiting www.penndot.gov. Motorists can also stay up-to-date on the latest travel conditions by visiting www.511PA.com. All lanes will remain open on Friday and Saturday.

New Day of Game Parking Purchase Location