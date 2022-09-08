Penn State Basketball’s 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule Released

Penn State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule is now complete, as the Big Ten officially announced its full slate of conference games . Below, is the full B1G schedule for PSU, via the program’s official Twitter page:

The Shrews Crew opens conference play on December 7th with a home date against Michigan State, followed by a road trip to Illinois on December 10th before finishing their remaining few games of the non-conference schedule. Penn State will also host a conference game at the Palestra, where they will take on Purdue on January 8th, marking the first time in three years that PSU will play in the Mecca of Philly hoops.

A few quick thoughts: