Penn State Basketball’s 2022-23 Big Ten Schedule Released

Penn State’s 2022-23 basketball schedule is now complete, as the Big Ten officially announced its full slate of conference games . Below, is the full B1G schedule for PSU, via the program’s official Twitter page:
The Shrews Crew opens conference play on December 7th with a home date against Michigan State, followed by a road trip to Illinois on December 10th before finishing their remaining few games of the non-conference schedule. Penn State will also host a conference game at the Palestra, where they will take on Purdue on January 8th, marking the first time in three years that PSU will play in the Mecca of Philly hoops.
A few quick thoughts:
- Good lord, that is a brutal opening seven-game stretch in conference play: Michigan State, at Illinois, Iowa, at Michigan, Purdue, Indiana, and at Wisconsin. Granted, PSU did notch wins at home over three of those aforementioned teams, so it’s not impossible to get a few wins there, but this combined with the football team being forced to play 12 of their last 13 conference openers on the road is enough to turn any PSU fan into a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist.
- It’s great to see the Palestra home game back, as it seemed like a wise move to take a home game played during the Winter Break when the BJC will be absolutely dead to a lively, historic venue in Philly where plenty of PSU alums live within an hour or two’s commute. It’s also a way to continue to maintain and strengthen the recruiting pipeline in Philly, which Pat Chambers’ staff initially built.
- While there are several Sunday home games, there is only one Saturday home game (Nebraska on January 21st). One is better than none I suppose, but still disappointing they couldn’t get one or two more Saturday home contests for us out-of-towners to easily make it to.
