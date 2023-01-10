Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 18

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Jaquan Brisker had 10 tackles and a pass breakup for the Bears.
- Chris Godwin had six catches for 55 yards for the Bucs.
- Adrian Amos had six tackles for the Packers.
- Mike Gesicki had four catches for 46 yards for the Dolphins.
- Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 33 yards for the Eagles.
- Trace McSorley was 6/9 for 23 yards and an interception, as well as three carries for 13 yards for the Cardinals.
- Jahan Dotson had three catches for 72 yards for the Commanders.
- Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Micah Parsons had two tackles and a half-sack for the Cowboys:
DE @Dorance_ALegend delivers the hit and @MicahhParsons11 cleans it up on 3rd down.
Washington field goal is no good and Dallas takes over!
: @NFLonFOX | #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/590gpmEehr
- Jordan Stout averaged 45.7 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 44.8 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- Robbie Gould made all six of his kicks for the 49ers:
- Odafe Oweh had one tackle, including a half-sack, for the Ravens:
.@JHouston50 @DafeOweh
: CBS pic.twitter.com/PMmlvrm8gi
- DaQuan Jones had one tackle for loss for the Bills.
- Shaka Toney had one tackle for the Commanders.
