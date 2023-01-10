 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nittany Lions in the NFL: Week 18

Extra regular season NFL!

By LndoBSD
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Jaquan Brisker had 10 tackles and a pass breakup for the Bears.
  • Chris Godwin had six catches for 55 yards for the Bucs.
  • Adrian Amos had six tackles for the Packers.
  • Mike Gesicki had four catches for 46 yards for the Dolphins.
  • Miles Sanders had 11 carries for 33 yards for the Eagles.
  • Trace McSorley was 6/9 for 23 yards and an interception, as well as three carries for 13 yards for the Cardinals.
  • Jahan Dotson had three catches for 72 yards for the Commanders.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Micah Parsons had two tackles and a half-sack for the Cowboys:
  • Jordan Stout averaged 45.7 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 44.8 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • Robbie Gould made all six of his kicks for the 49ers:
  • Odafe Oweh had one tackle, including a half-sack, for the Ravens:
  • DaQuan Jones had one tackle for loss for the Bills.
  • Shaka Toney had one tackle for the Commanders.

