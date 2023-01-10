Blessed & Honored: Transfer Portal Visitors, First Offseason Junior Day On Tap & More

TRANSFER PORTAL TARGETS MAKE IT TO CAMPUS

This past weekend the Nittany Lions hosted transfer portal commits Devin Carter and Riley Thompson for their official visits. Joining them on official visits were transfer portal defensive tackle target Davon Sears Jr. and wide receiver target Tyrone Broden.

Penn state visit today — Davon Sears Jr. (@sears_davon) January 7, 2023

Unfortunately for Penn State, Sears Jr. committed to Oklahoma on Monday. While he had a good visit with the Nittany Lions, the Sooners won out in his recruitment. Penn State will continue to search the transfer portal for help at defensive tackle.

As for Broden, the Bowling Green transfer was offered by the Nittany Lions shortly after he entered the portal last week. Penn State will continue to search for a second a wide receiver in the portal to pair with Carter and Broden’s name is certainly on the board at this point. This recruitment will be one to continue to monitor.

PENN STATE MAKES 2023 OFFENSIVE TACKLE’S TOP 4

While Penn State is mostly finished with 2023 recruiting, one player they continue to pursue is four-star offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh. Before embarking on what will be a busy January, Onoh has released a top four that includes the Nittany Lions.

Thanks to all the coaches that have been recruiting and supporting me but I’ve decided to narrow it down to these 4 schools. Where’s home? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3FJnusYbT8 — Chimdy Onoh (@v1_chim) January 5, 2023

Prior to the early signing period Onoh took an official visit to Rutgers. He is slated to officially visit Penn State, Michigan State, and Ole Miss this month. The first of these three visits is slated to be to Happy Valley this weekend. James Franklin and his staff will be looking to set the bar for Onoh this weekend.

FIRST JUNIOR DAY OF THE OFFSEASON ON TAP

This upcoming weekend the Nittany Lions will host their first junior day of the offseason. Each offseason junior days are vital weekends for Penn State recruiting. Even though junior days do not always lead directly to commitments, they can often times lay the groundwork for commitments later in the cycle.

Cooper Cousins, Penn State’s lone 2024 commit, is expected to be among those on campus this weekend. This will create the opportunity for Cousins to put in some peer recruiting work this weekend for the Nittany Lions.

Among the most noteworthy targets expected to be on campus this weekend is four-star defensive end Jaylen Harvey.

Penn state Jan 14th @coachjfranklin — Jaylen harvey (@JaylenHarvey_) January 7, 2023

The Maryland native has already made multiple visits to Happy Valley and the Nittany Lions are likely the team to beat in his recruitment right now. Both 247Sports crystal ball predictions that have been logged for Harvey have been logged in favor of the Nittany Lions.

Another noteworthy visitor that has confirmed their weekend plans on Twitter is 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker.

The Buford, Georgia, native is one of the top linebackers in the country in the 2025 cycle. Penn State getting him on campus this early in his recruitment can only be a positive.

Walker will be a national recruit. The Nittany Lion coaching staff forming a relationship with him early on can only be a positive. It would not be a surprise to running back Duke Watson make the trip up from Georgia as well.