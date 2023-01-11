Meet The 2023 Class: DE Joseph Mupoyi

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 21 was three-star defensive end Joseph Mupoyi.

What makes you excited about Joseph Mupoyi?

“While there is plenty of unknown about Joseph Mupoyi as a football player, that is part of what is exciting about him. His 6-foot-5 frame brings a ton of length to defensive end and he is a plus athlete off the edge as well. Mupoyi is very, very raw, but there is clay there to be molded.” --Marty

What worries you about Joseph Mupoyi?

“There’s been a lot of comparisons to Odafe Oweh – even James Franklin himself mentioned Oweh when talking about Mupoyi on signing day – so I was excited to check his film out. But man, I just don’t see that type of athleticism at all. I see a kid with great length, but he lacks fluidity in his movement, and right now just plays way too upright. Sure, those are things that could be worked out once in a structured college program, but I don’t see a player with super high upside. Really, he sort of reminds me of Rodney McGraw; super long and big, but just lacks that fluidity that starting-level defensive ends have had at Penn State the last couple seasons.” --Patrick

Do you think Joseph Mupoyi will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Mupoyi is probably two years away at least from seeing the field for PSU. While he has the size, his technique needs a ton of refining and he’ll need to improve his flexibility. Right now he’s just a long, tall, strong guy who is only just beginning to learn about the sport of football.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Joseph Mupoyi: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Marty: Depth provider

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Joseph Mupoyi ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 20

Marty: No. 21

Patrick: No. 22