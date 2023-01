Wednesday night the Penn State will welcome the Indiana Hoosiers to the BJC. Both teams will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak, while also looking to pad their resumes for March.

First tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET and you can watch the game on the Big Ten Network. Follow along and watch the game with us!

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!