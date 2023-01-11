Former NC State WR Devin Carter Flips From Penn State To West Virginia

When former NC State wide receiver Devin Carter committed to Penn State in the wake of the Rose Bowl, we mentioned that part of the pledge was the Rose Bowl. Well, on Wednesday evening, that high wore off as Carter rescinded his Penn State commitment and will instead head to West Virginia for the 2023 season.

BREAKING: #WVU has flipped a commitment from NC State WR Devin Carter. Was previously committed to Penn State https://t.co/IQl5BzwFMd



— Keenan Cummings (@rivalskeenan) January 12, 2023

On the surface, this is a weird one. While high schools prospects flipping commitments isn’t unforeseen, it’s a bit of a new phenomenon for transfers. Although, it is happening more and more frequently — just ask Bret Bielema, who saw a former East Carolina center spurn the Illini for Auburn.

Carter officially visited Happy Valley over the weekend, and was expected to enroll for classes this week like the three other transfers did: CB Storm Duck, P Riley Thompson, and K Alex Felkins. When Carter wasn’t announced officially like the others were, that sounded alarm bells that something had taken a turn for the worst.

What exactly made Carter decide to head to West Virginia over Penn State remains to be seen. It could be anything from the role he was going to have in Happy Valley to NIL deals being offered. But regardless of what it was, Penn State is back at the drawing board for transfer wide receivers.

Like last year with defensive ends, it’s looking more and more likely that the Nittany Lions might have to wait out until the spring transfer portal period for wide receiver help. It worked out last year for Penn State with the transfer of Chop Robinson from Maryland, but it’s a risky waiting game to play.

As for Carter, he and the Mountaineers will play in Beaver Stadium on September 3 so that game just got a *little* more interesting.