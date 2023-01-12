Redshirt Freshman LB Jamari Buddin Announces Transfer From Penn State

After two seasons with the Penn State program, linebacker Jamari Buddin announced on Twitter Thursday night that he is entering the the transfer portal.

A 6-foot-2, 216-pound linebacker from the 2021 recruiting class, Buddin saw action in 13 games over the last two seasons — four as a true freshman and then nine games this past year. In total, Buddin had just 12 tackles and 1.5 TFLs, were the large majority of his playing time coming on special teams or late in games.

Buddin came to Penn State from Michigan as a four-star prospect, but had been passed up on the depth chart by 2022 class members Abdul Carter and Keon Wylie. While it remains to be seen where Buddin heads next, a move to the MAC where playing time will be more available seems viable.