Meet The 2023 Class: QB Jaxon Smolik

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 20 was three-star quarterback Jaxon Smolik.

What makes you excited about Jaxon Smolik?

“What Smolik lacks in pure arm strength and talent, he makes up for in accuracy. While he is not a plus athlete, Smolik is mobile enough to use his legs to keep plays alive. He is also a good leader, which is always important at the quarterback position.” --Marty

What worries you about Jaxon Smolik?

“Sort of like Lamont Payne, I just don’t really see the traits you need to be a QB at this level. Smolik has an okay but not great arm. He’s accurate enough but not always pinpoint. He’s a decent but not outstanding athlete. It’s hard to see how he separates himself from whoever else PSU has in the QB room while he’s there.” --Clay

Do you think Jaxon Smolik will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“With Drew Allar and Beau Pribula ahead of him, Smolik will only play in the scenario that both of those two get hurt. Which, you know, would be bad and not good at all. As far as when Smolik could see the field, he’ll have to wait out Allar’s tenure, so we are talking 2025 or 2026 until he’s in the starter discussion.” --Patrick

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Jaxon Smolik: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Marty: Depth provider

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Jaxon Smolik ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 21

Marty: No. 19

Patrick: No. 20