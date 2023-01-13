Meet The 2023 Class: RB Cameron Wallace

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 19 was three-star running back Cameron Wallace.

What makes you excited about Cam Wallace?

“Speed, speed, speed. Cam Wallace is probably the fastest recruit in the class and one of the best athletes as well. You can not coach speed, especially the game breaking speed that Wallace possesses. Wallace could be a home run threat at running back, in the slot, or as a return man.” --Marty

What worries you about Cam Wallace?

“Let me preface this by saying: speed is important. At running back, you need to be fast. But when I watch film of a running back, I want to see more than just a fast kid running past people. I call it the Curtis Dukes Test, who took tosses and stretches off tackle and just ran past everyone. While Wallace shows a bit more cutback ability and wiggle, I still just question what he does when he’s playing against similar-level athletes. It was one of the questions I had about Nick Singleton last year. The difference, though, is that Singleton had 35 pounds on Wallace, who is coming in at 175 pounds. Can his frame handle another solid 20 pounds? Does he have the feet, power, and vision to run inside the tackles? He’s a great athlete, but I see more athlete than running back at this point.” --Patrick

Do you think Cam Wallace will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“It sounds like Keyvone Lee will be back, which makes it even more than likely than it already was that Wallace redshirts. He could’ve maaaybe been asked to play in a pinch otherwise, especially with London Montgomery recovering from a torn ACL (which we’ll get to later). But now it’s pretty clear he’s redshirt bound. He likely won’t really compete for playing time until his third year at the earliest.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Cam Wallace: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth Provider

Marty: Rotational starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Cam Wallace ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 18

Marty: No. 15

Patrick: No. 19