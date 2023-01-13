Report: Redshirt Freshman DL Davon Townley Returning To Penn State From Transfer Portal

Penn State received some good transfer portal news on Friday as redshirt freshman defensive lineman Davon Townley is reportedly coming back to Penn State after a stint in the transfer portal, according to Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

Former four-star had entered the portal but is now back with the Nittany Lions. https://t.co/1xBKYd3n2y pic.twitter.com/qEkpvU1z75 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 13, 2023

Townley entered the portal back on December 7, and received some serious Power 5 and Group 5 interest, landing offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, Colorado, Houston, and USF. But after a little over the month looking at other schools, Townley had a “change of heart” and is back at Penn State — albeit, at a new position: defensive tackle, according to Trieu and Penn State’s website.

The move from the edge to the inside makes sense on a couple of levels.