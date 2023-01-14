Running Back Keyvone Lee Entering Transfer Portal

The transfer portal continued to stay busy for Penn State as running back Keyvone Lee announced that he entered the portal after three seasons in Happy Valley.

I’m officially In the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left — keyvone lee (@KeyvoneL) January 13, 2023

This move doesn’t come as a complete surprise given that Lee would be third on the depth chart with Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen ahead of him heading into next season. For Lee, someone who was Penn State’s leading rusher in 2020 and 2021, it only made sense that he would be in search of a new home elsewhere where he would see more snaps and carries.

Lee wraps up his Penn State career with 222 carries for 1,062 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and six rushing touchdowns. Of course, he also had one receiving touchdown during his time in Happy Valley.

For Penn State moving forward, this puts them in a bit of a weird spot. Yes, they have Singleton and Allen, but the depth after that will be walk-ons like Tank Smith and Tyler Holzworth and two true freshmen in London Montgomery and Cameron Wallace. Montgomery is coming off a torn ACL in August, while Wallace is listed at just 175 pounds on National Signing Day. So yeah, not really the optimal situation behind Singleton and Allen, and it might push Penn State to get creative with a position switch on the current roster.