Where to Watch Former Nittany Lions During NFL Wildcard Weekend

Penn State will have at least one former player in each wildcard game this weekend, including five who will be running around the field trying to earn their way to a ring on Monday night’s showdown between Dallas and Tampa Bay.
If you’re like me, you spent the last several months glued to the college game, and now need a refresher on the NFL.
Before we get to the schedule though, I have two questions for our readers:
-Which will be the best game of the weekend?
-Which Nittany Lion playing this weekend has the most unlikely NFL career?
Saturday
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
4:30 p.m. – FOX
Nittany Lions featured: K Robbie Gould (49ers), DT Kevin Givens (49ers)
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
8:15 p.m. – NBC
Nittany Lions featured: DT Austin Johnson (Chargers)
Sunday
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
1 p.m. – CBS
Nittany Lions featured: TE Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), WR DaeSean Hamilton (Dolphins), DT Daquan Jones (Bills), OL Ryan Bates (Bills)
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
4:30 p.m. – FOX
Nittany Lions featured: RB Saquon Barkley (Giants), DB Cam Brown (Giants), WR Dan Chisena (Vikings)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
8:15 p.m. – NBC
Nittany Lions featured: DE Odafe Oweh (Ravens), P Jordan Stout (Ravens), TE Nick Bowers (Bengals)
Monday
Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 p.m. – ABC/ESPN
Nittany Lions featured: LB Micah Parsons (Cowboys), OL Connor McGovern (Cowboys), WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), DE Carl Nassib (Buccaneers), OL Donovan Smith (Buccaneers)
