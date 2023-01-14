Gotta Run It Back: Safety Keaton Ellis Returning For 2023 Season

Make it five seasons in Happy Valley for Keaton Ellis, who announced Friday that he is returning to Penn State for one more season with the Nittany Lions.

Job’s not finished. @ Happy Valley https://t.co/v3So5wpyxt — Keaton Ellis (@keaton2ellis) January 13, 2023

Ellis has been a stalwart in Penn State’s secondary since his true freshman season in 2019. Over the last four years, he’s started at least one game every season: one in 2019 at cornerback, five in 2020 at cornerback, one in 2021 at safety, and 13 in 2022 at safety. His best season came this past year when he put up 24 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 7 passes defended.

His return only bolsters what appears to be a strong safety room that includes Zakee Wheatley (RS SO), Jaylen Reed (JR), Kevin Winston (RS FR), Mehki Flowers (RS FR), and incoming true freshman King Mack. While safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will have to replace Ji’Ayir Brown — which is no small task — the room is equipped with the experience and talent to continue to thrive and be one of the better units in the Big Ten.