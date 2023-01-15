Penn State, Wide Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield Part Ways

It looked like James Franklin may make it through coaching carousel season without any changes to his staff. However, on Sunday night, this changed when wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield took to Twitter to announce that he will not be back in 2023.

Stubblefield’s tenure ends after three seasons as wide receiver coach in Happy Valley. His tenure started rocky with ‘belt gate’ during his visit with Parker Washington when he was hired following the 2019 season, but he rebounded well as a coach.

Stubblefield helped develop Jahan Dotson into a first-round pick, but Penn State struggled to find consistency at wide receiver in 2022 and the development of young receivers likely was not what Franklin had hoped for. Stubblefield’s post certainly reads as if this was, at best, a mutual decision, but possibly a decision by Franklin to look to go in another direction.

In addition to inconsistency on the field, Stubblefield failed to hit the home runs that Penn State had hoped for on the recruiting trail. This included the current transfer portal recruiting cycle.

Stubbs was a great representation for the university and quickly became a great meme guy during his time in Happy Valley. He was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player during his time at Penn State.

Wherever Stubblefield’s career takes him next, we wish him all the best!