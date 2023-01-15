Kent State WR Dante Cephas Transfers to Penn State

After much hand-wringing over transfer portal receiver recruiting and “will he or won’t he” speculation from the Penn State faithful, as Kent State wideout Dante Cephas announced earlier this evening via Twitter that he will indeed, be playing his final year of college football at Dear Old State.

BE HERE NOW pic.twitter.com/bk2wObLzBl — Dante Cephas (@FouLceph) January 16, 2023

The Pittsburgh native and former two-star recruit tore it up in the MAC with Kent State in now-former head coach Sean Lewis’ offense, catching 145 passes for a total of 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021, when over the course of 14 games he racked up 1,240 yards on 82 catches and 9 TD’s as he helped lead the Golden Flashes to the MAC Championship game.

This is perhaps the most important pickup of the transfer portal cycle for PSU, as they were in great need of a proven pass-catcher who can also take the top off the defense as a deep threat, something that was missing this past season.

It will certainly be something to keep an eye on how he develops chemistry with Drew Allar once he arrives on campus, but in the meantime here is a breakdown on what PSU fans are getting via For The Blogy

Welcome to Penn State, Dante!