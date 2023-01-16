Meet The 2023 Class: DT Tyriq Blanding

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 18 was three-star defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding.

What makes you excited about Tyriq Blanding?

“Just given his lower ranking compared to some other prospects in the class, I was pleasantly surprised when watching Blanding’s film. He lacks top-tier length and looks to just have an average frame which limits his upside a bit, but he offsets that with the way he moves. Good burst, fluidity, coordination, and balance for a kid who’s 265 pounds. He plays all over the field defensively, lining up along the defensive line and even at linebacker, which points to:

A.) His athleticism

B.) The fact he’s a good football player, not just a big kid who is athletic but doesn’t know what he’s doing yet.

Penn State has him listed at 6-foot-1, 265 pounds so the swing piece for me is if he’s able to comfortably get up to 290+ pounds. If not and he plays more in the 280-pound area, I’m just not sure the burst and quickness is elite enough (compared to guys like Hakeem Beamon and Zane Durant) to be a full-fledged starter. But in either case, I think he’s a helpful, versatile piece that will out-perform his recruiting ranking.” --Patrick

What worries you about Tyriq Blanding?

“Blanding doesn’t really have a ton of tape out there at DT, so it’s hard to say how he’ll handle it. He’s well built in the low body and has good arm length, which is a start. But he’s a long ways away from being part of the rotation and is taking a giant step up in competition.” --Clay

Do you think Tyriq Blanding will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Blanding is an easy redshirt player next season. He has a lot of growth and learning to do at defensive tackle, and it is a very deep room for the Nittany Lions. If all goes according to plan, by year three Blanding could find himself in the rotation as a redshirt sophomore.” --Marty

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Tyriq Blanding: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Depth provider

Marty: Depth provider

Patrick: Rotational/one-year starter

Lastly, where do you have Tyriq Blanding ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 19

Marty: No. 18

Patrick: No. 13