Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Wildcard Weekend

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley
Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout
Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith
Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries
Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson
Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had nine carries for 53 yards, five catches for 56 yards, and two rushing touchdowns:
PLAYOFF SAQUON— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
: #NYGvsMIN on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AJ2krfYypW pic.twitter.com/a1eORyNY2I
Spinnin’ Saquon— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
: #NYGvsMIN on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AJ2krfYypW pic.twitter.com/BEHTQpMgMz
Saquon is too strong @Giants back up by seven with 7:47 to go.— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2023
: #NYGvsMIN on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/AJ2krfYypW pic.twitter.com/qdrfB6GxW2
- Mike Gesicki had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins:
GESICKI GRIDDY IN THE PLAYOFFS. #SuperWildCard— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
: #MIAvsBUF on CBS
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zCGXBeNnOK pic.twitter.com/iNpli0DxcK
- Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens:
SACK @DafeOweh!!! pic.twitter.com/2fQBY4Ynhz— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2023
- Micah Parsons had three tackles, including a sack and one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups for the Cowboys.
- Chris Godwin had 10 catches for 85 yards for the Bucs.
- Jordan Stout averaged 47.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Robbie Gould made all seven of his kicks for the 49ers.
