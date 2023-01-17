 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2022: Wildcard Weekend

It’s the PLAYOFFS, baby!

By LndoBSD
/ new
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Trace McSorley

Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh, Jordan Stout

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates, DaQuan Jones

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith

Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos, Rasheed Walker

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries

Los Angeles Chargers: Austin Johnson

Los Angeles Rams: Allen Robinson, Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Washington Commanders: Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • The Giants’ Saquon Barkley had nine carries for 53 yards, five catches for 56 yards, and two rushing touchdowns:
  • Mike Gesicki had two catches for 15 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins:
  • Odafe Oweh had two tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens:
  • Micah Parsons had three tackles, including a sack and one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups for the Cowboys.
  • Chris Godwin had 10 catches for 85 yards for the Bucs.
  • Jordan Stout averaged 47.3 yards on three punts for the Ravens.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Robbie Gould made all seven of his kicks for the 49ers.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...