YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs. Wisconsin

You’ll hear this one a lot tonight - Penn State has never won in the Kohl Center, which is a problem because it opened for Big Ten basketball back in January 1998. Speaking of that month, eventual NIT runner-up Penn State - led by the likes of Calvin Booth and Pete Lisicky - was blown out by the 10th place Badgers.

It hasn’t gotten better since. A win would be big for both teams who are tied in the conference standings at 3-3.

First tip is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET and you can watch the game on the Big Ten Network. Follow along and watch the game with us!

As always, open thread rules apply. No illegal streams, no NSFW content, and for the love of all things cute, be nice to each other, the players, and the staff!