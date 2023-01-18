Meet The 2023 Class: OL Anthony Donkoh

BSD’s recruiting staff sat down for a roundtable on each prospect Penn State signed in the 2023 class. Coming in at No. 16 was four-star offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh.

What makes you excited about Anthony Donkoh?

“One thing Penn State has done a much better job of in recent years is recruiting more size along the offensive line. Donkoh fits this mold. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Donkoh is a large human being on the offensive line. His versatility is also a huge positive to have. He can play guard at Penn State, but he also has the length to play tackle if need be.” --Marty

What worries you about Anthony Donkoh?

“Perhaps my perception is skewed because he’s in a class with J’ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier (more on them coming in the next few weeks), but I think he’s a tick below the level of mover that Penn State would like to have at guard. That’s not to say it looks like he’s moving in mud, but his first few steps off the snap limit his ability as a puller and when it comes to reaching the second level. It’s something that can be improved as he loses some “high school” weight and begins to build it back up in a college program – which, as an early enrollee, he’s got a head start on – but it’s certainly something he’ll need to work on.

Plus, like most offensive linemen coming out of high school, he needs to work on his hand placement. He has such long arms, but really didn’t use them consistently at the high school level. Way too much “catching” of defenders, which will hurt him at the next level as he goes up against similar-sized and quicker players.” --Patrick

Do you think Anthony Donkoh will be redshirted next season? Around what point of his career do you think he pushes for meaningful playing time?

“Donkoh shouldn’t have to play next year. It would take an absolutely catastrophic issue with the offensive line of unprecedented proportions. That said, I like him as a prospect and by his third year on campus he should be competing for playing time.” --Clay

What do you think is the most realistic outcome for Anthony Donkoh: depth provider, rotational/one-year starter, multi-year starter, all-conference, or all-american?

Clay: Rotational/one-year starter

Marty: Rotational/one-year starter

Patrick: Depth provider

Lastly, where do you have Anthony Donkoh ranked in Penn State’s class?

Clay: No. 16

Marty: No. 14

Patrick: No. 18